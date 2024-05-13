How to Bet Tiger Woods at 2024 PGA Championship
Somehow, Tiger Woods teeing it up at Valhalla for this week's PGA Championship is a story that seems to be flying under the radar.
Scottie Scheffler returning to action after the birth of his first child and Rory McIlroy returning to the site of his last major victory after back-to-back wins seems to be what's on everyone's mind, while Woods is quietly getting in his practice rounds.
This will be the first time Tiger Woods will be teeing it up at the PGA Championship since he withdrew on the weekend in 2022 after fighting to make the cut. He will also be returning to Valhalla where he won the event in 2000.
So, as bettors, how should we handle wagering on Woods this week? Let's take a look at this odds and then I'll dive into how I'm betting on him.
Tiger Woods PGA Championship Odds
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- To win: +25000
- Top 5: +4000
- Top 10: +1600
- Top 20: +600
- Top 30: +300
- Top 40: +170
Tiger Woods PGA Championship Prediction
Tiger Woods managed to play all 72 holes at the Masters last month, but he showed fatigue throughout the weekend and his play faltered as a result. He finished dead last amongst all golfers who made the cut by the end of the day on Sunday.
That means, in my opinion, that if you want to bet on Tiger Woods in any fashion, you should focus on the first round, which is when he tends to play his best. It's a mystery how he'll perform on the weekend or if he'll even be able to play all four rounds, that's why we should stick to his opening round.
At DraftKings, you can bet on Woods to be inside the top 20 after the first round at +400 odds. Another way you can bet on him is to take him to finish with the lowest score in his 3-ball group on Thursday. Playing groups and tee times have yet to be determined, so keep an eye out for Thursday's 3-ball odds once they're available.
For now, I'm going to bet on him when he's at his freshest and take him to finish in the top 20 on Thursday.
Pick: Tiger Woods Top 20 After Round 1 (+400)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
