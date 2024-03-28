How to Claim FanDuel NC Bonus Bets Promo for March Madness
Bet $5, get $200 guaranteed at FanDuel
The Sweet 16 is about to begin and you can bet on the games with house money at FanDuel!
FanDuel is giving you $200 in bonus bets if you bet $5 or more – giving you plenty of chances to cash in on underdogs, parlays and more.
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Age Requirement
$200
$10
$5
21+
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $250 bonus:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
Once you’ve met the minimum requirements listed above, you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus whenever that first wager is complete.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
FanDuel gives you the opportunity to win withdrawable cash with house credit called bonus bets.
This pool of bonus funds allows you to wager without risking your own money. Of course, that means the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you, but you’ll get to keep any winnings!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel will give you the option to use real money from your account or apply bonus funds to any wager you place.
You’ll see the option after adding a bet to your bet slip.
It’s up to you to determine how much of your bonus you want to spend on any wager. Just keep in mind that they expire seven days after claiming this offer.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Mobile sports betting became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
Yes. FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the U.S. and has built up an impressive reputation as an industry leader over the past several years.
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. FanDuel was one of the first sportsbooks to go live in North Carolina. It’s licensed and regulated by the North Carolina Lottery Commission.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes. North Carolina has no restrictions when it comes to wagering on collegiate athletics, unlike some other states.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
FanDuel has a strong argument for the top sportsbook in North Carolina.
It has a highly-rated site and app, some of the biggest promotions in the industry and years of reliability.
But other sportsbooks have different perks, like rewards programs at DraftKings and BetMGM or early payouts for big leads at Bet365.
Ultimately, the ‘best sportsbook’ is having access to all of them. That way you can shop around for the best odds and utilize all of the best promotions.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promos
You already know how to sign up for FanDuel and claim its welcome bonus.
Let’s make sure you know how to take advantage of the other great offers in your state too.
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $250
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $200
BetMGM
Bet $5, Get $150
Here’s what you need to do at DraftKings:
Click here to sign up with DraftKings. Then, deposit $10 and bet $5 on any wager. You'll win $250 in guaranteed bonus bets!
Here’s what you need to do at Bet365:
Click here to sign up with Bet365. Then, deposit $10 and bet $5 on any wager. You'll win $200 in guaranteed bonus bets!
Here’s what you need to do at BetMGM:
Click here to sign up with BetMGM. Then, deposit $10 and bet $5 on any wager. You'll win $150 in guaranteed bonus bets!
