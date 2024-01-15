Huge Bet Made on Bills-Steelers OVER/UNDER Despite Buffalo Weather Forecast
That's a lot of money to be betting in these conditions.
Someone just made a massive bet on the Bills-Steelers OVER/UNDER, and it might not be on the side you're thinking.
Freezing temperatures, heavy snow, and gale-force winds forecasted for Buffalo caused the OVER/UNDER in the Bills-Steelers game to drop from 43.5 points at the open to as low as 36.5 points early last week. Then on Saturday, the NFL postponed the game from Sunday to today at 4:30 PM ET because the weather was even worse than predicted (meteorologists never get it right do they).
The total has now settled at 38.5 at most books.
Steelers vs. Bills Total
With all that terrible weather coupled with the Steelers' struggles to score this year, you'd expect money to flow on the UNDER. But one bettor at Caesars just put over $100K on the OVER to hit.
We don't know if this is a sharp bettor or just some rich person who thinks the total sunk way too low, but we do know they got a good number at 37 points as opposed to the 38.5 points where it currently stands.
Buffalo Forecast Bills vs Steelers
The forecast for today's game calls for temperatures in the teens with a wind chill making it feel around 5 degrees. The wind is expected to blow between 10-15 MPH with gusts in the 20-25 MPH range. There's also the chance to light flurries.
While that's a big improvement on yesterday's conditions, throwing and kicking will still be impacted by these conditions, and we can expect a run-heavy script from both teams, especially the Steelers who have Mason Rudolph as their starting QB.
These were the conditions at the stadium roughly five hours before kickoff.
