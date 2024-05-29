Iga Swiatek Odds to Win French Open Grow After Thrilling Win vs. Naomi Osaka
By Reed Wallach
Iga Swiatek began the French Open as a -155 favorite to win her third Grand Slam title on clay in four years, but she faced an incredibly close call in the second round.
Swiatek, who was a -3000 favorite against former Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, faced a match point in the second round and trailed for much of the third set as she rallied to advance to the third round and keep her title defense intact.
The world No. 1 player survived the close call in what is likely an overqualified second-round foe in Osaka, and has seen her odds strengthen to be a -185 favorite to win the French Open in 2024.
Swiatek will face the winner of Jana Fett and Marie Bouzkova in the third round, who need to finish its second-round match on Thursday and will face a quick turnaround with the winner set to face Swiatek on Friday as a massive underdog.
In the big picture, there haven’t been many upsets that can shake up the odds board, but with each win for Swiatek, she becomes a bigger and bigger favorite as indicated below with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 Women’s French Open Odds
- Iga Swiatek: -185
- Aryna Sabalenka: +500
- Elena Rybakina: +1000
- Cori Gauff: +1200
- Danielle Collins: +2600
- Jelena Ostapenko: +3800
- Qinwen Zheng: +4200
- Madison Keys: +4300
- Ons Jabeur: +6500
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.