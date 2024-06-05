Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff French Open Semifinal Preview, Odds, Prediction
The first women’s semifinal from the French Open in Paris on Thursday is a top 3 showdown between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, the cream of the crop in women’s tennis today. These two will take to the red clay for another opportunity to reach a grand slam final.
Swiatak and Gauff are already becoming so-called rivals in the women’s game as their careers are just beginning to rocket. As we’ve seen before, it’s going to be extremely challenging to take down the 3-time champion Iga at the French Open.
Here’s what to know about this semifinal match on Thursday.
Coco Gauff vs. Iga Świątek Odds
Spread
- Gauff: +6.5 (-132)
- Świątek: -6.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Gauff: +570
- Świątek: -850
Total: 18.5 (Over -116/Under -116)
Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff Betting Trends
- Iga Swiatek is 14-1 on clay courts this season
- Coco Gauff is 0-4 versus Swiatek on clay all-time
- Iga Swiatek is 28-2 at Roland Garros in her career
- Coco Gauff has been at least a semifinalist in her past 3 Grand Slams
Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff: How To Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 6
- Match Time: 9:00 AM
- Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland Garros, Paris, France
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): Tennis Channel, TC Plus
- Iga Swiatek Grand Slam Record (2024): 7-1
- Coco Gauff Grand Slam Record (2024): 10-1
Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff Prediction
These two are among some of the top women’s players in the world. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are talented in their own ways and carry a sense of pride and domination with them each time they step on the court. The one hindrance of this matchup is that Swiatek has made this more one-way traffic.
These two have met twice at grand slam events, both at the French Open which is bad news for Coco. Iga has completely dominated in straight sets across both meetings.
The first came in the 2022 championship as Swiatek took it 6-1, 6-3. She converted 5-of-10 break points in the match and won 72 percent of match points on her first serve. In the 2023 quarterfinals, Gauff played a better match, winning 57 percent of points on the first serve, but was unable to consistently pressure Iga, ultimately losing 6-4, 6-2.
Iga is at the top of her game when it matters the most. This is nothing new as we’ve seen her capabilities time and time again. She’s 28-2 at the French Open in her career, 14-1 on clay courts this season and has steamrolled the competition since a close call with Noami Osaka in the second round.
She carries a lot of power and mental fortitude which help to separate her from the rest. I envision her winning this match rather handily and winning another French Open title.
There is nobody else in the women’s game who is this dominant on clay and until the rest of the competition can solve that puzzle, it’s Iga’s world as we know it at this slam.
Gauff has been down this road before herself.
It’s her third consecutive grand slam tournament reaching at least the semifinals, but she has yet to defeat this juggernaut player when she crosses her path.
On clay, it doesn’t even seem fathomable for her to pull this off on Thursday. They say the third time's the charm, but I’m still not quite sure if Coco is quite prepared to battle this machine on clay. One area that she can excel in is her service games as she ranks 10th in the WTA with 115 aces.
It has to be perfect all match long and by getting a few quick holds, that can help her save energy for longer rallies. She will also need to get strategic and work Iga around the court.
The best way to play this match instead of juicing Iga in straight sets at around -250, is looking into the total match games. The last time that Coco and Iga played each other at the Italian Open just weeks ago, it was another straight set victory, 6-4, 6-3 to Swiatek.
This means there were 19 total games played and it’s no surprise this line on Thursday is squared up at 18.5.
I’m going to take the chance here and side with the over, even as dominant as Iga has been, dropping only eight games since the second round. Coco is a strong enough player that she could force Swiatek into some pressure situations and make this at least a somewhat close match. This is a little bit of a generous number for a grand slam semifinal so I’ll root for more action in this one.
Pick: Total Match Games OVER 18.5
Note: Odds are subject to change.