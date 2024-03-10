Illinois vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, March 9 (Back Surging Hawkeyes)
By Reed Wallach
Iowa is playing themselves into the NCAA Tournament picture with its recent play, and can cement its case with a regular season closing win against Illinois at home.
Both the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini are humming on offense but are struggling on the defensive side of the ball. Two weeks ago, these teams met in Champaign, Illinois with the Hawkeyes struggling to keep on the road, falling 95-85.
With the setting shifting to Carver-Hawkeye arena, can the Hawkeyes even the score a pick up a massive win?
Let’s break it all down with our full betting preview:
New FanDuel users, get ready for March Madness by signing up below and getting $150 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5! Get started now.
Illinois vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total
Iowa vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Illinois is 17-12-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Iowa is 13-17 ATS this season
- Illinois is 8-3 ATS in road games this season
- Illinois has gone OVER in 21 of 30 games this season
- Iowa has gone OVER in 20 of 30 games this season
Illinois vs. Iowa How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 10th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Illinois Record: 22-8
- Iowa Record: 18-12
Illinois vs. Iowa Key Players to Watch
Illinois
Coleman Hawkins: Hawkins couldn’t be stopped in the first meeting, pouring in 30 points with five assists and five steals. The Illini big man’s ability to stretch the floor and open up driving lanes for the likes of Terrance Shannon and Marcus Domask has given this offense an incredibly high floor.
Iowa
Peyton Sandfort: Sandfort is playing his best basketball of the season, scoring at least 20 points in three of the last four games, but that one game was against Illinois, making only three of 11 shots and fouling out. Can he thrive in his senior day outing?
Illinois vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
These two teams profile very similar: all offense, no defense. Since February 1st, these two teams are inside the top 10 nationally in terms of adjusted offensive efficiency, but are outside the top 200 in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency, according to Bart Torvik.
The Illini do a great job of running teams off the three-point, allowing the second lowest three-point rate in college basketball since February 1st, but the interior defense has fallen off a cliff, 182nd in the country in that span. Meanwhile, Iowa’s offense has rounded into form, able to get inside and finish, shooting 55% on two’s on an incredibly high rate.
The Hawkeyes are comfortable not settling from three-point range, bottom 10 in the country in three-point rate in this nine game sample.
Neither defense can get stops, but I’ll side with the home team to out-pace Illinois, who has seen its defense slide as the team has started to send teams to the free throw line in a big way. Illinois is outside the top 200 in free throw rate allowed over the last month or so despite ranking inside the top 50 over the balance of the season.
On the road, I’ll back the rising Hawkeyes to continue its fine play and score a big win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!