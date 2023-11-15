Illinois vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
The Fighting Illini and the Hawkeyes set to battle in Iowa City on Saturday.
By Jovan Alford
The Illinois Fighting Illini will head to Iowa City, IA, on Saturday to play the No. 16-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Illini are one step closer to clinching a bowl berth after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers 48-45 in overtime for their second straight win. As for the Hawkeyes, they’ve won their second straight game with a 22-0 win at home over the Rutgers. If Iowa defeats Illinois on Saturday, it will punch its ticket to the Big Ten championship game.
Here are the odds and our best bet for Illinois vs. Iowa:
Illinois vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total
Iowa vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Illinois is 2-8 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The OVER is 4-2 in Illinois’ last six games
- Iowa is 7-0 straight up in its past seven home games against Illinois
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Hawkeyes’ last five games
Illinois vs. Iowa How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Illinois Record: 5-5
- Iowa Record: 8-2
Illinois vs. Iowa Key Players to Watch
Illinois
Isaiah Williams: The junior wide receiver is coming off a monster game last week against the Hoosiers, where he had nine receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. It was the second straight week that Williams scored two touchdowns. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver has played well in Big Ten play this season, recording 49 receptions for 623 yards and five touchdowns.
Iowa
Leshon Williams: Williams played well in last week’s win over Rutgers, recording 87 total yards (63 rushing) on 15 touches. The junior running back has only scored one rushing TD this year but will hope to change that against the Fighting Illini on Saturday, who have struggled to stop the run. Illinois allows the second-most rushing yards per game in the Big Ten (154.3) and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
Illinois vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
Anytime the Hawkeyes are playing, bettors are always looking to take the UNDER on the total, which is sitting at 30.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Hawkeyes have one of the best-scoring defenses in the country (12.3 ppg allowed) and are facing a Fighting Illini offense that will have QB Luke Altmayer back under center (concussion) but only scores 23.8 points per game.
This session, the UNDER is 6-1 for the Hawkeyes in conference play. Meanwhile, the OVER is 4-3 for the Illini in Big Ten games. It’s hard to trust either side in this game, so we’ll take the safe play on the UNDER.
