Illinois vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 18 (Bet Illinois)
Michigan snapped a five-game skid with a win over OSU. Should you back the Wolverines as home dogs against No. 14 Illinois?
Despite suspending its top player, Illinois is hanging around in the Big 10, splitting its last four contests. The Fighting Illini are coming off a nine-point home loss to Maryland while Michigan snapped a five-game losing streak with a home victory over Ohio State.
Illinois has lost its last two games on the road, but both came to ranked teams (Tennessee, Purdue). Can they get a win in Ann Arbor?
Here’s the betting preview for the Big 10 battle.
Illinois vs. Michigan odds, spread and total
Illinois vs. Michigan betting trends
- Illinois is 8-5-3 ATS this season
- Michigan is 6-11 ATS this season
- Illinois is 5-5-2 ATS as a favorite this season
- Michigan is 2-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 9-7 in Illinois games this season
- The OVER is 11-6 in Michigan games this season
Illinois vs. Michigan how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Illinois record: 12-4 (3-2 Big 10)
- Michigan record: 7-10 (2-4 Big 10)
Illinois vs. Michigan key players to watch
Illinois
Luke Goode: With leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended indefinitely, Goode has started the last five games. The 6-foot-7 junior guard is averaging 7.7 points per game, but has increased his scoring output with the increase in minutes. Goode has scored in double figures in two of the last three games, hitting seven 3-pointers and grabbing 17 rebounds in that span. He had 16 points in the close loss at Purdue Jan. 5 and poured in 13 in Sunday’s loss to Maryland.
Michigan
Dug McDaniel: The standout guard is suspended for away games only, and made the difference in Michigan’s win over the Buckeyes. There were no limits to McDaniel’s usage, logging 15 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds over 39 minutes.
Illinois vs. Michigan prediction and pick
With its leading scorer suspended, Illinois has still been able to score. The Fighting Illini’s No. 10 offense, per KenPom, has averaged 83.2 points per game in the five games without Shannon. They’ll face a Michigan defense that ranks No. 131 in efficiency and struggles to guard the perimeter (No. 203) and generate turnovers (No. 325).
Michigan is coming off a great performance from 3-point range (12-of-25) against Ohio State, but Illinois defends well from downtown and is top-5 in KenPom in effective field goal percentage and on shots from inside the arc. Illinois needs to get Michigan’s bench, too. The Wolverines rank No. 357 in bench minutes with 66 of its 73 points against Ohio State coming from starters. On the opposite side, Illinois has six players getting 18+ minutes
Illinois is 3-1-1 ATS in the five games without Shannon and are 3-0 ATS this season on the road, covering at Rutgers, Tennessee and Purdue. Illinois has won six straight against Michigan and should pull away Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Back the Fighting Illini.
