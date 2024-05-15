Impressive Aaron Rodgers Trend Is Great Sign for Jets in Week 1 Matchup vs. 49ers
By Reed Wallach
The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday evening, but a handful of marquee matchups have already leaked out, including the Monday Night Football opener to close out Week 1.
The New York Jets will open its season on Monday Night Football for the second straight season but will hope for Aaron Rodgers to stay on the field this time as the team travels to San Francisco to face the reigning NFC Champions 49ers.
With the game being reported ahead of the full release, sportsbook quickly gave us sports bettors a betting line to chew on for the opening game, which you can find below courtesy of DraftKings.
Jets vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jets: +5.5 (-105)
- 49ers: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets: +200
- 49ers: -245
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aaron Rodgers’ Teams Historically Great as Underdogs
Rodgers has been money as an underdog of late, going 13-5 against the spread (ATS) when catching points over the last five seasons, per John Ewing of BETMGM.
Rodgers, the four-time MVP is expected to be ready for the start of the season, a year removed from suffering a torn Achilles on his first drive as Jets’ quarterback in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. The 40-year-old quarterback missed the entire season for Gang Green but has the team in playoff conversations during the offseason as the team has continued to build a formidable roster around him.
The Jets face a stiff first test, on the road against the Super Bowl runner-up 49ers on Monday Night Football, but Rodgers has been as trustworthy as any quarterback in the sport to keep games close when not expected to.
