Indiana Pacers Championship Odds Ahead of Second Round Series vs. Knicks (Pacers Viewed as Long Shots)
By Reed Wallach
The No. 6 seed Pacers were able to get past the wounded Milwaukee Bucks, but still are viewed as long shots to make much more noise in the postseason.
The Pacers are the longest odds of the teams to advance out of the first round, and face a stiff test as more than a two-to-one underdog against the New York Knicks in the first round. Despite an elite offense, oddsmakers aren't swayed on Indiana long-term.
Indiana has a steep hill to climb, on the right side of some injury luck that Giannis Antetokounmpo missed all six postseason games and Damian Lillard missed two. However, the Pacers did defeat the Knicks in three of the four regular-season meetings.
The Pacers will be tested in their ability to clean the glass against an elite rebounding unit in the Knicks, but the team has a potent offense and deep bench that can throw a multitude of different looks at a rugged Knicks team that is reliant on grinding games to a halt, playing at the slowest pace in the regular season.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the Eastern Conference bracket, the Celtics likely await the Pacers if the team navigates its second-round series against the Knicks, who are the odds-on favorite to advance out of the East and the clear chalk to win the title.
For now, here are the Pacers updated NBA Championship odds ahead of the second round.
Indiana Pacers NBA Championship Odds
