Indiana State vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Championship Game
By Reed Wallach
The NIT Tournament will crown a new champion on Thursday when Indiana State and Seton Hall face off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the title game.
There will be a ton of intrigue around these two teams that made good on being two of the four No. 1 seeds in the NIT, but let’s break this game down from a player prop perspective. I’m eyeing do-it-all wing Kadary Richmond for Seton Hall as well as big man Jaden Bidako. Lastly, I’m eyeing the rebounding prop for Indiana State wing Ryan Conwell.
Here’s three player props for the NIT Tournament finals on Thursday night:
Best College Basketball Player Props for Indiana State vs. Seton Hall
- Jaden Bediako UNDER 6.5 Rebounds
- Kadary Richmond OVER 16.5 Points
- Ryan Conwell UNDER 5.5 Rebounds
Jaden Bediako UNDER 6.5 Rebounds
Indiana State doesn’t generate second chances but is an elite defensive rebounding team, which is impactful against Seton Hall’s best offensive rebounder in Bediako.
The Pirates big man is averaging about seven rebounds per game, but he has only cleared this mark in one of the four NIT Tournament games. The Sycamores ability to clean the glass around its compact defense (seventh in defensive rebounding percentage) will limit Bediako’s effectiveness as a rebounder; he is the sixth best offensive rebounder in the country, according to KenPom.
I’m going to sell Bediako after going over in the prior game, let’s go with the under.
Kadary Richmond OVER 16.5 Points
Indiana State just played in a game that featured 190 points, and I think this game will be played in the open court considering Seton Hall’s postseason play. The Pirates are off back-to-back games scoring 80-plus points, and I expect Richmond to continue to be the lynchpin of this offense.
While he hasn’t gone over this mark in any game in the NIT Tournament, I believe the change in game state, the Pirates are underdogs for the first time and there is expected to be plenty of points, I’ll target Richmond to have an explosive outing.
Ryan Conwell UNDER 5.5 Rebounds
The sophomore guard is averaging about six rebounds per game this season, so this is right in line with his season-long value, but the Sycamores are going to be struggling on the glass against the rangy Seton Hall wings, the team is top 30 in the country in overall rebounding percentage.
The Seton Hall defense is elite at keeping teams out along the perimeter, the team is outside the top 300 in terms of three-point rate, and I believe that can keep Conwell’s usage down in the rebounding department. I’ll go for a below average outcome for the ISU wing.
