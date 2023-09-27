Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Can the Terps maintain an undefeated record as big favorites at home?
By Reed Wallach
The Maryland Terrapins have jumped out to a 4-0 record this season, and will look to continue on their undefeated record against 2-2 Indiana, who needed overtime to get past Akron.
The Terps have looked the part against an admittedly soft schedule so far this season, but Indiana likely won't pose a threat to the home team, evident in the oddsmakers' two possession spread. Can Maryland cover yet again and move to 2-0 straight up and against the spread in Big Ten play?
Indiana vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Maryland vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Indiana is 3-1 against the spread (ATS), covering both games as an underdog
- Maryland is 2-2 ATS
- Indiana has gone UNDER in both games as an underdog
Indiana vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: SECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Indiana Record: 2-2
- Maryland Record: 4-0
Indiana vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Jaylin Lucas: Lucas has been the focal point of the offense, rushing 40 times for 204 yards with two touchdowns as the team continues to ease quarterback Tayven Jackson into his role as the starting quarterback. Indiana is slightly below average in terms of pass rate.
Maryland
Taulia Tagovailoa: The veteran quarterback has been the engine behind the team's outstanding offense, passing for at least 260 yards in three of four games while combining for 10 touchdowns as Maryland is averaging a margin of victory of 25.
Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
Maryland has a dangerous pass game, headlined by Tagovailoa, who can carve up a lesser defense, and the run game has been particularly dangerous, ranking 14th in EPA/Rush this season. Led by Roman Hemby on the ground, who is averaging more than five yards per carry, the Maryland offense has scored at least 30 points in each matchup.
Meanwhile, the Indiana defense has struggled against the run, 110th in defensive success rate on the ground this season.
The Maryland defense hasn't faced a standout offense yet, and Indiana doesn't present that. The Terps are allowing about one point per drive this season, 11th in the nation. UMD is going to lean on this lackluster IU offense and pull away as the game rages on.
With the team's ability to push around Indiana's defensive line that is bottom 20 in defensive line yards and 99th in success rate, I believe Maryland has too much firepower not to win with margin.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
