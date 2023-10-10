Indiana vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
A full betting preview for a Big 10 matchup in Week 7 between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers from "The Big House."
By Josh Yourish
There is certainly not a more dominant team in all of college football right now than the Michigan Wolverines.
At 6-0 and No. 2 in the country, the Wolverines have bullied its way through the early part of their schedule and with Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines, it’s only getting worse for the rest of the Big 10. That includes Minnesota, who Michigan beat 52-10 last week and the Indiana Hoosiers who are next up.
The 2-3 Hoosiers are coming off a bye week, but prior to that it was a 44-17 loss to Maryland. Indiana is a massive underdog in this Week 7 matchup and for a look around the country in Week 7, check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
Now, here’s a look at the odds for Michigan and Indiana.
Indiana vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan and Indiana Betting Trends
- Michigan is 2-3-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Michigan games
- Indiana is 3-2 ATS
- The OVER is 3-2 in Indiana games
Indiana vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Indiana Record: 2-3
- Michigan Record: 6-0
Indiana vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Philip Dunnam, DB: It will take a herculean effort from the Hoosiers to slow down the Michigan offense, and to win this game, they’ll certainly need to win the turnover battle. Dunnam is their best chance at a takeaway because he’s already racked up three interceptions on the year. He is also second on the team in tackles with 35.
Michigan
J.J. McCarthy, QB: Last season, McCarthy was the weakness of this team, but now he might be one of the biggest strengths. He’s protecting the football with 11 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions. He’s pushing the ball downfield which is shown in his 10.3 yards per attempt and completing more than 77% of his passes. Furhter, he’s only been sacked three times and has run for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
Indiana vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Michigan has been dominant this season. They have outscored their opponents 224-40 and yet are only 2-3-1 against the spread, all as a favorite. It’s no surprise though that the two games they have covered have come with Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. He was away from the team for the first three weeks, but returned in Michigan’s win over Rutgers, then Michigan covered against Nebraska and of course last week’s demolition of Minnesota.
Once again, the defense is one of the best in the country. Michigan ranks third in total defense and 12th in yards per play allowed. Against the pass the Wolverines are even better, ranking second, giving up just 142.5 passing yards per game. Indiana will have a nearly impossible time trying to move the ball. The Hoosiers are 115th in yards per play offensively, gaining just 5.0 and between their three quarterbacks, Tayven Jackson, Brendan Sorsby, and Broc Lowry, they have thrown just four touchdowns to three interceptions.
Last week, Michigan’s offense even took another step up from where it has been. For the season that unit is gaining 7.0 yards per play, but against Minnesota it gained 7.7 and McCarthy was incredibly efficient once again, throwing for 219 yards and two scores on just 14/20 passing.
It was tough for a run-first offensive team to cover massive spreads early in the season, so even with dominant wins, Michigan failed to cover. Now that Jim Harbaugh is back, it seems like this team is on an upward trajectory, and I want to ride that to a big cover and another huge margin of victory.
