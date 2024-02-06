Indiana vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Buckeyes Cruise to Snap Losing Streak)
By Reed Wallach
Two slumping Big Ten teams meet in Columbus on Tuesday night.
Ohio State couldn't get over the hump on Friday at Iowa, losing a fourth straight game and seven of eight, but are back at home against an Indiana team that has also struggled in conference play, losing four of five. Who will get back on track on Tuesday?
We got you covered with our full betting preview of Ohio State vs. Indiana:
Indiana vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 7-15 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Ohio State is 5-11 ATS as a favorite
- Indiana is 10-11-1 ATS this season
Indiana vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 6th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Value City Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Indiana Record: 13-9
- Ohio State Record: 13-9
Indiana vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Kel'el Ware: Ware has looked the part since returning from an ankle injury that cost him two games, scoring a combined 48 points while blocking four total shots and grabbing double-digit rebounds in both games. However, Indiana remains at the bottom of the Big Ten standings as the Hoosiers don't have the proper floor spacing around the big man.
Ohio State
Roddy Gayle: Gayle has performed admirably despite the Buckeyes seven losses in eight games. The big knock on Gayle, who has moved into a featured role, is his dropoff in three-point shooting, down from nearly 43% last season to 27% this season. Can he find answers at home with the Buckeyes desperate for a win?
Indiana vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
The Buckeyes are due some shooting regression in Big Ten play, 10th in three-point percentage and 14th (last) in three-point percentage allowed. Opponents are hitting more than 41% of threes in league games, but Indiana isn't a threat from the outside. The team is taking threes on about 28% of field goals, last in the conference, and is shooting only 34% from beyond the arc. Further, Indiana should see a natural rise in three-point defense after holding teams to a Big Ten-low 31%.
Can this be the game for the Buckeyes to bust out of this slump?
The team started this extended skid back on January 6th in Bloomington as the poor shooting Hoosiers hit five of 12 threes in the win over the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Ohio State shot 25% from deep in that game despite generating a staggering 22 offensive rebounds in the game. Ohio State simply couldn't convert in that one as a road favorite, but I think the team gets back on track and finds some answers along the perimeter.
Lay it with the Buckeyes.
