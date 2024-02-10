Indiana vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 10 (Lay the Points with Home Favorite)
By Reed Wallach
In-state rivals meet for the second time this season when Purdue and Indiana meet in West Lafayette at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers continue to look like a sure-fire No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will look to build on it at the expense of its heated rival, who the team already disposed of at Indiana. The Boilermakers won 87-66 on the road on January 16th, can the team win with similar margin on Saturday night in front of its home crowd?
The Boilermakers will need to if the team wants to cover, let's see if the Big Ten front runners can with our full betting guide:
Indiana vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Purdue vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Purdue is 13-8-2 against the spread (ATS this season)
- Purdue has gone OVER in nine of 12 games at home
- Purdue has gone OVER in 14 of 21 games as a favorite this season
Indiana vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 10th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Indiana Record: 14-9
- Purdue Record: 21-2
Indiana vs. Purdue Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Kel'el Ware: Ware's a future first round pick and his impact is paramount as the rim protector of this Indiana team. Ware is one of the few players in the country that has the size to even hold a candle to Edey. However, Ware got hurt at the end of the team's rally against Ohio State on the road, but there is optimism he'll be able to play on Saturday night in this rivalry showdown.
Purdue
Zach Edey: The runaway for a second straight Wooden Award, Edey has taken his game to another level this season, averaging 23 points while grabbing nearly 12 rebounds per game and making life difficult for defenses, going to the free throw line 10 times per game. Edey had 33 points nad 14 rebounds in the first meeting.
Indiana vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
With Ware banged up, I'm not sure how Indiana slows down the Boilermakers offense. Purdue ranks second in terms of KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency metric, not only behind Edey's dominance at the rim, but a team that is shooting north of 40% from beyond the arc.
On defense, the Boilermakers won't pressure the rock, but does a great job of staying out of foul trouble, allowing the seventh lowest opponent free throw rate in the country.
Indiana's defense is normally compact around Ware, but the team can be had from the perimeter, 204th in three-point percentage allowed. However the team has had some favorable variance in Big Ten play, allowing the lowest three-point percentage in Big Ten play. However, on the road against a team that can dominate both inside and out, this can be a game where the team falls behind from behind the arc.
The Hoosiers offense is incredibly reliant at finishing inside, 347th in three-point rate and 109th in effective field goal percentage, but with Edey able to shut down everything inside, it's going to be tough sledding for the visitors.
I'll lay it with Purdue at home to win big against an opponent that can't keep up.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
