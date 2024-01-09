Indiana vs. Rutgers: Predictions, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 9
Can Rutgers avoid an 0-4 start to Big 10 play against the visiting Hoosiers?
Big 10 Conference play rolls on Tuesday as the Indiana Hoosiers travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
These are two teams moving in the opposite direction with Indiana approaching the Big 10 summit while Rutgers is planted in the basement. Rutgers is the only team in the Big 10 without a conference win, with losses to Illinois, Ohio State and Iowa.
Indiana is off to a 3-1 start in Big 10 play, recovering from a 16-point loss to Nebraska with a 71-65 win over Ohio on Saturday.
Indiana vs. Rutgers odds, spread and total
Indiana vs. Rutgers how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- How to watch (TV): Peacock
- Indiana record: 11-4 (3-1 Big 10)
- Rutgers record: 8-6 (0-3 Big 10)
Indiana vs. Rutgers injury reports
Indiana injury report
- Shaan Burke (undisclosed): out
- Payton Sparks (undisclosed): questionable
Rutgers injury report
- No injuries to report
Indiana vs. Rutgers key players to watch
Indiana
Kel’el Ware: The 7-foot sophomore played sparingly at Oregon last year before transferring to Indiana. This season, Ware has started 14 games and is averaging 14.8 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds.
CJ Gunn: Could Mike Woodson have a bigger role in mind for the sophomore? Gunn, a 6-foot-6 guard, played a season-high 24 minutes and scored a season-high 10 points in Indiana’s win over Ohio State on Jan. 6.
Rutgers
Clifford Omoruyi: Check out the battle down low in this matchup between Ware and Omoruyi, who is averaging double-digit points per game for the third consecutive season for the Silver Knights. Rutgers is 6-1 this season with Omoruyi gets to double figures and 2-5 when he doesn’t.
Mawot Mag: Though Rutgers has struggled offensively, the Scarlett Knights have a balanced attack with six players averaging at least 7.1 points per game. Mag, a senior forward, has only played in seven contests this season due to injury, but is coming off a season-high 24 points and 10 rebounds in the loss at Iowa.
Indiana vs. Rutgers prediction and pick
Rutgers is a small favorite and desperate to avoid an 0-4 start in conference play. Rutgers is ranked No. 13 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom and will face an Indiana offense ranked 98th.
Rutgers defense did not play well over its two-game road trip, giving up 162 total points in losses at Ohio State and Iowa. The Scarlet Knights have a great opportunity to bounce back on the defensive end when Indiana comes to Jersey Mike’s Arena, where Rutgers is 7-1 this season. Indiana struggled on the glass in its win over Ohio State, getting outrebounded 49-27.
The Scarlet Knights’ offense has been sub-par this season, ranking 227th in adjusted efficiency and 333rd in effective field goal percentage. But Rutgers could be starting to find a groove on the offense end after scoring 70-plus on the road in back-to-back games. With Indiana’s rebounding issues, Rutgers could see plenty of second-chance opportunities, as well. Lay the points.
