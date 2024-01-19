Indiana vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Friday, Jan. 19
College basketball betting tips, preview, prediction and best bets for Wisconsin vs. Indiana.
By Reed Wallach
The Indiana Hoosiers are on the road for some Friday night Big Ten action in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Badgers have emerged as the biggest threat to Purdue in the Big Ten this season behind a strong offense and a normally elite defense. However, the team came up short on the road against Penn State, can we count on a better effort on Friday night against a struggling Indiana team?
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 10-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Indiana is 3-5 ATS as an underdog this season
Indiana vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 19
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Kohl Center
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Indiana Record: 12-6
- Wiscosnin Record: 13-4
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Kel'el Ware: The seven footer has hit the ground running with Indiana since transferring from Oregon, averaging more than 14 points and nine rebounds for a prodding Indiana offense that struggles to score from the perimeter. Wisconsin's compact defense will pose some issues for the big man, can he breakthrough?
Wisconsin
AJ Storr: The St. John's transfer has been a home run for the Badgers, who are sixth in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency metric, due in part to the fact that Storr has given the team a shot creator on the wing. He is averaging 15 points per game for the emerging Badgers.
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
I struggle to see Indiana generating much offense on the road here. The Hoosiers are a pedestrian three-point shooting team that forces the issue on the interior. The team is bottom 20 in terms of three-point rate this season, but will travel to face a Wisconsin defense that shuts off two-point shots for its opponents. The Badgers allow a top 60 three-point rate, which means the Hoosiers are going to struggle to run its preferred offense at the Kohl Center.
With Indiana's already prodding offense set to not generate its typical sets, the team is going to be playing from behind for much of this one. The team ranks outside the top 10 in Big Ten play in turnover percentage and free throw rate as well, meaning the team won't be able to win on the margins either.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin has been humming on offense, posting an effective field goal percentage of 57% in Big Ten play (top in the conference) while shooting 80% from the free throw line. Indiana is 13th in Big Ten defensive rebounding rate and 10th in free throw rate allowed. This team isn't built to hang with an elite offense on the road.
I'll lay it with the Badgers to bounce back off a road loss earlier this week to Penn State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
