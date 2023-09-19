Injuries to Look Out for in College Football Week 4: Will Howard Banged Up as Kansas State Starts Big 12 Play
Looking at the notable injuries ahead of college football Week 4
By Reed Wallach
The injury bug is starting to catch up to some college football teams as conference play gets started across the nation.
Two star quarterbacks, Kansas State's Will Howard and Utah's Cam Rising, are up going to be the center of most fans injury tracking this week, while two dynamic play makers in Colorado's Travis Hunter and South Carolina's Antwane "Juice" Wells are set to miss key conference tilts.
Here's the latest injury reports around these four key players.
Will Howard, Quarterback, Kansas State
Howard came up limping after a second half rushing touchdown, and was in and out of the remainder of the game as he had a noticeable leg injury. Here is what Howard said after the game, per CJOnline.com.
"It hurt, but I was fine," said Howard, who completed 25 of 39 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 10 times for 21 yards. "I was good enough to play, so that's all that matters.
"I just banged my leg up. You have to rise up with adversity, and that's what the message is right now."
Here is the play where Howard looks banged up.
The Wildcats open Big 12 play at home against UCF, who is on its own backup in Timmy McClain as starter John Rhys Plumlee recovers from his own leg injury. This total has dropped two points from 56.5 to 54.5 while the spread has come inside of a touchdown as questions around Howard's availability loom.
If Howard can't play, it'll be freshman Avery Johnson under center.
Cam Rising, Quarterback, Utah
We are still waiting to see the return of Rising, the leader of the two-time defending PAC-12 Champion Utes who tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl and has been practicing without limitations for more than a week now, but we don't have confirmation he will be back for the team's conference opener against UCLA.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham hasn't been asked yet, but UCLA coach Chip Kelly appears ready for Rising.
If Rising can't go, it'll be a mix of Braxton Barnes and Nate Johnson once again against a high-powered UCLA offense.
Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, Colorado
Hunter took a cheap shot against Colorado State in the first half of the team's thrilling victory, keeping him on the sidelines for the next few weeks as the Buffaloes start conference play.
The two-way star for the Buffs has been a monster on both sides of the ball, and his loss will be felt big time against a College Football Playoff hopeful Oregon team on the road. The market has reacted swiftly in part to this injury to Hunter, listing Oregon as three touchdown favorites.
Antwane "Juice" Wells, Wide Receiver, South Carolina
South Carolina's top pass catcher suffered another foot injury that could cost him a good chunk of the 2023 season.
While Spencer Rattler is playing at a high level, the Gamecocks offensive line is struggling big time and will need to scavenge for offensive weapons with Wells out.
The Gamecocks are laying six points at home with a total of 50.5 against Mississippi State.
