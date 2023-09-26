Injuries to Look Out for in College Football Week 5: What is Conner Weigman's Status for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas?
Tracking some key injuries to quarterbacks around the country
By Reed Wallach
There were some key injury updates around the world of college football following a massive Week 4, what's the latest on some key players?
The likes of Texas A&M's Conner Weigman and Texas Tech's Tyler Shough went down with injuries in Week 4, what's the latest for Week 5 ahead of more conference play? We got you covered before as well as the latest on West Virginia's Garrett Greene and Arizona's Jayden De Laura.
Conner Weigman, Texas A&M
Weigman went down with an ankle injury in the Aggies home win against Auburn, and while it looked grim for the Aggies starting quarterback, X-rays came back negative on the signal caller and it's not that serious.
It's unclear how long Weigman will be out, if at all, with his ankle injury as the team gets set for a road trip to AT&T Stadium to face Arkansas. If Weigman can't play, veteran Max Johnson will get the nod under center.
Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
This nightmare season for Texas Tech has gone from bad to worse on the news that Shough will miss six-to-eight weeks with a broken fibula suffered in Saturday's loss to West Virginia, sending the Red Raiders to 1-3 on the season.
The Red Raiders have a capable backup in Brehen Morton, who played at times last year while Shough battled injuries. While he did struggle after entering mid-game, completing only 13-of-37 passes, he had a good amount of experience in 2022, attempting 168 passes in the regular season last year.
Garrett Greene, West Virginia
Greene was available in Saturday's win against Texas Tech, but only in emergency situations, per coach Neal Brown, as reported by Sports Illustrated.
Brown confirmed Monday Greene was available in an "emergency situation" in the win over Texas Tech on Saturday.
"He was available on Saturday, but he did not warm up very well, and he would have been emergency ready, but we would have had to help him out," Brown said.
Brown said that Greene's availability is still up in the air as the Mountaineers travel to Fort Wort to take on TCU on Saturday night, but will be tracked throughout the week.
"He worked with our trainers today, we'll see what he has Tuesday and Wednesday," Brown said. "If he can practice full go on Tuesday and Wednesday, then he'll play, if he can't, it will probably be the same."
Jayden de Laura, Arizona
The Arizona quarterback got banged up in the Wildcats win against Stanford last week and could miss the team's home game against Washington.
de Laura has passed for 1,069 in four games this season with nine touchdowns and five interceptions with three touchdowns on the ground, and will certainly be needed against Washington's high powered offense that has scored 40 or more in every game this season.
If he can't go, it'll be Noah Fifita under center, who has limited experience to date.
