Injuries to Look Out for in College Football Week 6: Will Jalon Daniels Play for Kansas vs. UCF?
Tracking some of the biggest quarterback injuries across college football.
By Reed Wallach
One of the biggest stunners of college football Week 5 was Jalon Daniels being a late scratch against Texas due to a back injury.
Daniels' status is up in the air as the Jayhawks Big 12 home opener against UCF, who is also hopeful that John Rhys Plumlee will be back from a leg injury in this game. There is plenty of injury news to dive into in more than just that game as Iowa is set to start backup Deacon Hill after Cade McNamara had a season-ending injury.
Here's the latest around some of the biggest injury stories in college football.
If you want to use this injury news to make a bet, do it at Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars is giving new users a first bet FREE up to $1,000, matching the first deposit. All you have to do is click the link below and sign up!
Jalon Daniels, Quarterback, Kansas
Daniels was a late scratch in the lead up to the Texas game, missing his second game of the season due to a back injury. While the Jayhawks have a capable backup in Jason Bean, the late notice definitely played a role in the KU loss at Texas.
Daniels missed the team's opener against Missouri State due to a back injury, and this may continue to linger as the quarterback also didn't practice on Monday ahead of the team's next game at home against UCF.
The Jayhawks opened as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, but the line has moved to inside of a field goal based around the Daniels uncertainty as well as the possible return of John Rhys Plumlee.
John Rhys Plumlee, Quarterback, UCF
On the other side, UCF may be getting healthier at the quarterback position after losing its first two Big 12 games to Kansas State and Baylor with backup Timmy McClain under center. Plumlee will practice this week, per head coach Gus Malzahn, in hopes of playing after dressing last week against Baylor.
Plumlee has missed the last three games with a leg injury.
Get ready for Week 6 action with our early look at the Red River Showdown and Alabama vs. Texas A&M.
Cade McNamara, Quarterback, Iowa
McNamara suffered a preseason leg injury, but didn't miss any time during the regular season, but had limited mobility for the Hawkeyes. While trying to scramble against Michigan State, McNamara suffered a serious leg injury and was spotted on the sidelines with crutches during the second half of the game after being replaced by Deacon Hill.
Hill completed only 11-of-27 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown pass and interception in the Hawkeyes comeback win last weekend, but the Iowa offense ranks as a bottom five unit this season and Hill may not provide much of a lift for the already banged up McNamara.
Iowa hosts Purdue as a small home favorite (-2.5) with a total of 39.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!