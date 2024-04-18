INTERVIEW: Rome Odunze Talks Washington Success, Combine Workouts and Who His Game Most Resembles
NFL Draft prospect Rome Odunze breaks down his game, his time at Washington and the pre-draft process in partnership with SNICKERS Ice Cream!
By Reed Wallach
For Rome Odunze, confidence isn’t an issue, but that’s because he works for everything in front of him and the proof is in that work.
After hauling in 94 catches in the most prolific passing offense in the entire country with National Championship runner-up Washington last season, Odunze reflected on his time with Washington, who wasn’t thought of as a College Football Playoff candidate heading into the 2023 season, in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft, where he is on a similar trajectory as his team last season.
“For us it was in the offseason, internally, we expected to go to the National Championship,” Odunze told FanSided in an exclusive interview on behalf of SNICKERS Ice Cream. “That was the standard for us. We were talking about it in meetings and was alive and well within the team culture. From the outside it wasn’t the expectation for us, but it wasn’t something we concerned ourselves with.”
Odunze and the Huskies, littered with NFL Draft prospects like quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and offensive lineman Troy Fautanu stunned the college football world with a 14-1 record and title game appearance, continues to build up his stock that is now inside the top 10 just a week away from the NFL Draft.
Playing in arguably the most prolific passing game in the country that was second in passing yards per game and averaged over 36 points per game, Odunze feels he’s well suited to make the jump seamlessly to the next level.
“It’s prepared me tremendously," Odunze said when discussing the jump to the NFL. "It’s given me a glimpse of the talent that will be around me and the weapons available on any given offense in the NFL. Being in something that explosive that can pass the ball like that that can puts you in different situations to have success will translate to the NFL.”
After being peppered to compare his game to an NFL wide receiver, Odunze shied away from saying he is like anyone specifically, but he does feel he resembles Las Vegas Raiders’ all-pro Davante Adams.
“I compare myself to Davante Adams,” the Las Vegas native told FanSided. “I know he’s one of the greats, and my game is quite refined as his yet, but I’m hoping my skill set and what I’m able to do on the field will be able to translate to what he’s been able to accomplish.”
With that comes hard work, and Odunze knows that. The wide receiver stayed at the NFL Draft combine to work on his three-cone drill until he posted a satisfactory time.
“I went into the combine knowing that I was doing everything, so I wasn’t leaving the field until I finished everything,” Odunze said. “I wasn’t able to get a time recorded on the specific drill to end off the drill, so I was prepared until I got one.”
Most players with a likely draft position of Odunze – inside the top 10 in most prevailing mock drafts a week away from draft night – don’t workout at the combine, saving themselves for respective pro day, but Odunze welcomed it.
“For me, the combine was something that I set my mind on and competing in and I felt I could perform well in even though just a little bit earlier I was playing, so people knew at my pro day what I could do with my quarterback considering we just went to the National Championship Game, so I wanted to get it all done at the combine.”
Odunze has continued to thrive in the pre-draft process, potentially in play at No. 5 in next Thursday’s NFL Draft. Confidence has carried Odunze to this part, matched with his hard work and go-getter mentality. Whichever team lands the Washington product should know that he will keep on raising his ceiling as a player and as a team.
Catch the full interview with Rome Odunze below to hear more about the pre-draft process and SNICKERS' new Ice Cream Chiller!