Intriguing Giants vs. Panthers Odds Revealed for Germany Game 2024 NFL Season
By Reed Wallach
The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers will look to each climb up the NFC standings at the expense of one another in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.
New York and Carolina will travel to Munich, Germany as part of the NFL’s International Games in the 2024 season. The Giants will hope for Daniel Jones to lead the team back to the postseason after having his 2023 cut short due to a knee injury while the 2023 No. 1 overall pick will try to get Carolina back on track after a dismal rookie season.
Both teams are at the bottom of the NFC standings, and oddsmakers aren’t taking much of a stand in this one in the early betting markets.
Below, DraftKings released odds for this game, in addition to all the International Games in 2024, ahead of the Wednesday night full schedule release.
Giants vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Giants: -1 (-110)
- Panthers: +1 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Giants: -118
- Panthers: -102
Total: 42.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Giants and Panthers Viewed as Near Equals in Off-Season
The Panthers had the worst record in the NFL last season with top pick Bryce Young struggling to get comfortable behind a patchwork offensive line. However, oddsmakers are buying that the Panthers can take a marginal step up and compete with fellow bottom dwellers in the NFC, like the Giants are projected to be.
New York had a poor season after making the postseason 2023, mired by injuries including a mid-season season ending torn ACL to starting quarterback Daniel Jones.
The Giants will hope that Jones can return to his 2023 self and the team can be in the postseason picture yet again, but oddsmakers aren’t convinced, lining Big Blue as a near-pick ‘em against last year’s worst team in the league.
