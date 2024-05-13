Intriguing Opening Odds for Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL Season Opener Released
By Peter Dewey
NFL fans... we have betting lines for the 2024 season!
Oddsmakers have released the opening odds for the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens matchup in Week 1 of the 2024 season, and the defending champs are favored to start the season with a W.
These two teams met in the AFC Championship Game last season, playing a low-scoring affair where the Chiefs made life tough on MVP Lamar Jackson to eventually win and advance to the Super Bowl.
Here's a look at the full odds for this game:
Ravens vs. Chiefs Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ravens +3 (-110)
- Chiefs -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ravens: +130
- Chiefs: -155
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Based on these opening odds, DraftKings' oddsmakers are giving the Chiefs a 60.78 percent chance to win this Week 1 matchup.
Both of these teams are going to look a little different in the 2024 season, as the Ravens added running back Derrick Henry to their offense but also lost key defenders like Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney.
As for the Chiefs, they are still awaiting a potential suspension for receiver Rashee Rice for his off-the-field issues this offseason, and they lost star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
However, Kansas City did add former Raven Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to bolster its receiving corps in the 2024 season.
This should be a great game against two of the top teams in the AFC -- at least according to oddsmakers -- in the 2024 season. Even with a lot up in the air until this game will actually kick off, bettors can still get an early wager in on the NFL if they have football on their mind.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
