Iowa Hawkeyes College Football Win Total Prediction in 2024 (Buy the Hawkeyes)
By Cody Pestino
With divisions in the Big Ten conference no longer existing the Iowa Hawkeyes will have to reach the Big Ten title game the hard way.
As always, Kirk Ferentz's team will have a strong defense and it will come down to the offense needing to figure out how to play complementary football. The preseason AP poll was released on Aug. 11, and the Iowa Hawkeyes came in ranked 25.
Iowa Hawkeyes Win Total
- OVER 8 (-135)
- UNDER 8 (+115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Iowa Hawkeyes Offensive Preview
After a torn ACL derailed transfer quarterback Cade McNamara's season in 2023 the Hawkeyes quarterback should be back and ready for 2024. Quarterback was a huge weakness for the Hawkeyes last season and getting stable play under center will be a huge source of momentum for Iowa.
The rest of the offense looks like your typical Iowa football team. They will have a strong offensive line, a strong tight end unit, and average skill players who look to break out this season. The player the Hawkeyes will look to depend on the most will be tight end Luke Lachey, who is one of the most promising tight ends in all of college football.
Iowa Hawkeyes Defensive Preview
In the 26th year under Kirk Ferentz, the Iowa Hawkeyes will have one of the best defenses in the nation yet again.
The Hawkeyes defensive line will rotate frequently this season, but will still be one of the strongest defensive lines in the Big Ten conference.
The linebacking unit for Iowa is arguably the best in the nation headlined by middle linebacker, Jay Higgins, and outside linebacker Nick Jackson. That tandem combined for over 280 tackles in 2023 and will look to keep that same production in 2024.
The Iowa secondary is also a solid unit despite losing star Cooper DeJean to the NFL. The Hawkeyes will have one of the best safety units in the country with free safety, Sebastian Castro, and strong safety Xavier Nwankpa.
With little to no weakness on this Iowa defense, we can expect them to be an elite defense this season.
Iowa Hawkeyes Outlook and Prediction
The Iowa Hawkeyes will have a very manageable schedule in 2024 and that is the driving force to the positive outlook on their win total.
Iowa's non-conference schedule features Illinois State and Troy, which should be two guaranteed wins. The other non-conference game will be in the Cy-Hawk Bowl against the Iowa State Cyclones which will be a hard-fought rivalry matchup, however, that game will be played at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes conference schedule will be very manageable as they avoid some of the top teams in the conference like the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Michigan Wolverines. However, The Hawkeyes will have to travel to Columbus to take out Ohio State Buckeyes in what will be a challenging game to try and find a win.
With a total set at over eight wins and a schedule that doesn’t present a load of challenges. The Hawkeyes should very confidently go over this win total and find themselves in Big Ten title game contention once again.
Pick: Iowa Hawkeyes OVER 8 wins (-135)
