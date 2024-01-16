Iowa State vs. BYU Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 16 (Bet the Under)
Which team will pull out a Big 12 victory in Tuesday’s only game between two nationally-ranked squads?
The stage is set in Provo, Utah for the only matchup on Tuesday’s loaded college basketball slate between two nationally-ranked teams.
Iowa State surged in December, going 6-0 before a road loss at Oklahoma. The Cyclones bounced back in a big way with a win over No. 2 Houston and a decisive victory over Oklahoma State to slide into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 24.
The last time it played at the Marriott Center, BYU was stunned by double digits against Cincinnati to open Big 12 action. The Cougars lost on the road to ranked Baylor before getting its first league win, 63-58 over UCF on Saturday. BYU dropped two spots to No. 20 in the AP poll.
Here’s the betting preview for this Big 12 clash.
Iowa State vs. BYU odds, spread and total
Iowa State vs. BYU betting trends
- Iowa State is 11-5 ATS this season
- BYU is 11-5 ATS this season
- Iowa State is 1-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- BYU is 11-4 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-7 in Iowa State games this season
- The OVER is 5-11 in BYU games this season
Iowa State vs. BYU how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Marriott Center
- How to watch (TV): Big 12 Network/ESPN+
- Iowa State record: 13-3 (2-1 Big 12)
- BYU record: 13-3 (1-2 Big 12)
Iowa State vs. BYU key players
Iowa State
Hasan Ward: The senior forward has continued to make an impact since returning to the lineup after a foot injury caused him to miss over a month. Ward is averaging 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and is simply efficient from the field, shooting 69.2%. Ward has scored in double figures in three of the last four games and is coming off a 12-point, 5-rebound performance off the bench in Iowa State’s win over Oklahoma State.
BYU
Trevin Kneel: The fifth-year, redshirt guard missed all of last season to injury but has been great in his return to the BYU starting lineup. Through 16 games, Kneel is averaging career-highs in scoring (13.4 points per game), rebounds (4.1) and assists (1.7). He is the leading 3-point shooter in the Big 12, knocking down 47% of his attempts from beyond the arc.
Iowa State vs. BYU prediction and pick
It’s strength-on-strength in this Big 12 matchup between a pair of top-10 defenses, according to KenPom. Iowa State ranks No. 2 in defensive efficiency and BYU is No. 7.
BYU’s defensive prowess comes from its rebounding ability (No. 4 in limiting offensive boards), at the perimeter (No. 3 in 3-point percentage) and effective field goal percentage (No. 8). The Cyclones excel in its nation-best turnover percentage (26.6%) and No. 2 steal percentage, as well as defending shots inside the arc (No. 10).
Offensively, BYU is No. 23 overall and the matchup to watch will be on its two-point attempts. The Cougars are No. 8 in field goal percentage on two-point shots and No. 41 from beyond the arc. BYU will give Iowa State plenty of looks to defend as the Cougars lead the nation in assists per game (21).
Iowa State lives off turnovers, but BYU is No. 2 in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.
We’ve seen Iowa State’s offense score 90-plus points six times this season and even cross the century mark twice, but it’s been a different story in Big 12 play. The Cyclones’ three Big 12 games have seen an average of 117.3 points. Each of BYU’s three conference games have gone below the total so far. Take the under on Tuesday.
