Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, March 9
The No. 6 Iowa Cyclones still have an outside shot of sharing the regular season title with the Houston Cougars, but will need to beat the Kansas State Wildcats in their final regular season game. That, a long with a Houston loss to Kansas today, would be enough to put them alongside the Cougars for the best records in the Big 12 at 14-4.
Meanwhile, if Kansas State wants any chance of making the NCAA Tournament, an upset win over Iowa State and a deep run in the Big 12 tournament is a must.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on today's Big 12 showdown.
Iowa State vs. Kansas State odds, spread, and total
Iowa State vs. Kansas State betting trends
- Iowa State are 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 8-2 in Iowa State's last 10 games
- Iowa State is 5-0-1 ATS in its last six road games
- The OVER is 5-1 in Kansas State's last six games
- Kansas State is 17-3 straight up in its last 20 home games
Iowa State vs. Kansas State how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 9
- Game time: 2 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Iowa State record: 24-6 (13-4 in Big 12)
- Kansas State record: 17-13 (7-10 in Big 12)
Iowa State vs. Kansas State key players to watch
Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey: It's not just his 12.5 points per game that's key for the Cyclones, it's moreso what Tamin Lipsey does defensively, He averages 2.8 steals per game which is key for Iowa State's style of play which is to force its opponents to turn the ball over as often as possible. That's going to play a big role in their game against the Wildcats this afternoon.
Kansas State
Tylor Perry: It says a lot about a player when they lead the team in both points (15.5) and assists (4.5) per game. Not only are they the main scorer, but they run the offense by dishing the rock as well. Kansas State is at its best when Perry brings his "a" game which he tends to do on their home court. He's averaging 5.4 more points per game at home compared to on the road.
Iowa State vs. Kansas State prediction and pick
In my opinion, we can look past the shooting for both teams in this game because the real story about this matchup is going to be about the turnovers. Iowa State is one of the best teams in the country at forcing them, ranking second amongst all college basketball teams in opponent turnovers per possession.
Now, they face a Kansas State team that's one of the worst in coughing the ball up, turning the ball over on 20.7% of their possessions, which ranks 348th in the country.
The Wildcats are going to have to shoot the lights out today if they want to make up for the fact they'll likely lose the turnover battle by a wide margin. So, with that in mind, I'll back the Cyclones as road favorites in this one.
