Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
By Reed Wallach
Kansas State avoided a disaster, losing to in-state rival Kansas, who was starting its third string quarterback last week, and now look to cap its regular season with a win at home against Iowa State.
Iowa State has turned its season around after some preseason turmoil, but have hit the skids down the stretch, failing to upset Texas at home last week. The team enters as double digit underdogs against a formidable Kansas State offense. How should we bet this regular season finale?
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 8-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Kansas State is 6-0 ATS at home this season
- Iowa State is 2-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Iowa State has gone UNDER in four of five games as an underdog
Iowa State vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Kansas State Record: 6-5
- Iowa State Record: 8-3
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Rocco Becht: The Cyclones freshman quarterback continues to play fantastic football, fresh off 323 passing yards and two touchdowns against Texas in a losing effort. ISU has continued to improve its offense in Big 12 play, but it's all through the pass as the team is bottom five in EPA/Rush this season. If Becht is humming, Iowa State can hang with nearly every team in the conference.
Kansas State
Will Howard: Howard has thrown more interceptions this season than last year, but the offense remains one of the most dynamic in the Big 12. The team is 20th in EPA/Play and top 35 in both EPA/Rush and EPA/Pass. Howard is completing 63% of his passes with 23 touchdowns while also proving to be a capable rusher, averaging nearly eight yards per carry on 52 rushes.
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Iowa State plays at a prodding pace in hopes of shortening the amount of possessions in the game, outside the top 120 in terms of plays per minute, but this team still profiles as an over team in my eyes.
The Cyclones have not been super efficient down-to-down, but the team is incredibly explosive, top 40 in explosive rush and pass rate and only have allowed 12 sacks on the year. Becht has been pushing the ball down the field more and this is a vulnerable Kansas State secondary.
Kansas State has shut down several run-first offenses like Houston and TCU, but this team can be had through the air, evident in losses to Oklahoma State and Missouri. A concerning metric is that K-State is bottom 15 in the nation in tackling grade, per Pro Football Focus.
While I believe Iowa State can score, the well-rounded Wildcats offense should outpace visitors. As mentioned above, the team is top 20 in EPA/Play behind a fantastic offensive coordinator in Collin Klein. Howard is capable as a passer and runner while the team has two capable backs in near-1,000 yard rusher DJ Giddens and Treshaun Ward.
Kansas State has been prone to getting into high scoring games all season, somebody has scored 30 or more in eight of 11 games this season. I think we see this game go over the total.
Track Reed's bets here!