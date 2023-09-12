Iowa State vs. Ohio Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Iowa State couldn't get its offense going against Iowa last week, will it travel to a high-level non conference opponent in Ohio?
By Reed Wallach
Iowa State travels to Athens, Ohio as a small road favorite against last season's MAC runners up Ohio.
The Bobcats got Kurtis Rourke back in the lineup at quarterback, but it was the team's defense that traveled in the team's win against Florida Atlantic amidst rainy conditions.
Will the team's D continue its improved play at home against an Iowa State team that is still replacing a ton of key contributors from last season due to graduation and gambling suspensions?
Oddsmakers have installed the Cyclones as road favorites, but is it justified? Let's dive in!
College football betting analysis: How should we bet betting Colorado in Week 3?
Iowa State vs. Ohio Odds, Spread and Total
Ohio vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Ohio was 5-3 against the spread (ATS) as a home underdog last season under first year head coach Tim Albin
- Matt Campbell's Iowa State teams are 8-8-1 as road favorites
Ohio vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Iowa State Record: 1-1
- Ohio Record: 2-1
Iowa State vs. Ohio Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Rocco Becht: Becht struggled against an elite Iowa offense, throwing a pick-six in the second quarter and leading hte ISU offense to a meager 4.27 yards per play. The Cyclones offense is still a work in progress as it replaces its starting quarterback, running back and No. 1 wide receiver from last season and Becht has been thrust into duty ahead of schedule.
Ohio
Kurtis Rourke: Rourke finished last season on a somber note, tearing his ACL, and left the team's first game of the season with an injury. After missing the team's second game against Long Island, Rourke was under center against FAU, but didn't look so sharp, throwing a pick six and completing only 17-of-27 passes. Rourke will hope back at home he can find his rhythm.
Iowa State vs. Ohio Prediction and Pick
If you are looking to line your sports betting account with some extra money, don't miss out on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo! All you need to do is use the link below, deposit $5 and bet on ANY college football game this weekend, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly! That's it!
It's hard to trust the Cyclones as road favorites given the state of the team's offense. Without quarterback Hunter Dekkers or running back Jirehl Brock (gambling suspensions) and 100-catch receiver Xavier Hutchinson (NFL), the team looks worse for ware on offense.
Iowa State has posted a 38% success rate, 96th in the country through two games. The team was always going to lean on its defense, but the offense looks very shaky with Becht at the helm, and it won't get any easier against an Ohio offense that is one of the most potent among all the Group of Five teams.
Rourke may still be working his way back from a knee injury, but Sam Wiglusz had 73 catches for 877 yards last season and Sieh Bangura is an 1,000 yard rusher. It also helps that Ohio's defense has taken a step forward this season.
While San Diego State and Long Island are lackluster offenses, FAU figures to be an elite AAC offense. After those three opponents, Ohio has actually outpaced Iowa State's defense on bot an EPA/Play perspective (14th vs. 16th) as well as success rate (19th vs. 25th)
While Iowa State's defense is formidable, Ohio has the higher floor on offense with an emerging defense. The Cyclones haven't proved it has the awesome to go on the road and win outright against a veteran club, I'll happily take the Bobcats to win this one in the team's FBS home opener.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!