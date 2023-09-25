Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
A full betting preview for the Iowa State Cyclones and Oklahoma Sooners in Week 5
By Josh Yourish
The expectations were very low for this year’s Iowa State team, especially after a loss to Ohio in Week 3. Then last week, the Cyclones beat Oklahoma State 34-27 at home in their Big 12 opener to get to 2-2 on the year. Maybe Matt Campbell has his program back on track and Iowa State will be competitive in the conference this season.
Vegas does not think that will be the case and has the Oklahoma Sooners as 20.5 point favorites heading into Week 5. Oklahoma beat Cincinnati last week, 20-6 and is at No. 14 in the country with a record of 4-0. For a look at the rest of the country, check out BetSided college betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly preview and column.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Oklahoma is 0-3 ATS
- The UNDER is 2-1 in Oklahoma games
- Iowa State is 1-2 ATS
- The UNDER is 2-1 in Iowa State games
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Iowa State Record: 2-2
- Oklahoma Record: 4-0
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Rocco Becht, QB: Last week against Oklahoma State, Becht put up excellent numbers. He went 27/38 for 348 yards and three touchdowns. For the season he is up to 897 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes and he has seven touchdowns to three interceptions.
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel, QB: In their Big 12 opener in Week 4, Gabriel had another good performance. He went 26/38, against Cincinnati, for 322 yards and a touchdown. So far, he’s completing 78% of his passes and averaging a ridiculously good 10.4 yards per attempt.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Last week, Iowa State was able to outperform Oklahoma State offensively by gaining 5.9 yards and only allowing 5.7, but the Cyclones still needed two interceptions to win the game by one score. Oklahoma State is far from a great team and in Brent Venables second year at Oklahoma the Sooner might be.
Oklahoma is gaining 7.0 yards per play on offense and only giving up 4.4 on the other side of the ball. Last week against Cincinnati, the Sooners gained 5.9 yards per play, yet were forced to punt six times. The Bearcats have an impressive defensive line that caused issues and Iowa State’s defense could also be tough.
The Cyclones are 19th in yards per play defensively, allowing 4.4 and have the 24th ranked pass defense. Most notably, Matt Campbell’s defense is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete just 49.6% of their passes which is the fourth lowest in the country. Dillon Gabriel completes nearly 80% of his throws and as a team Oklahoma is second in completion percentage.
Iowa State has not played a good quarterback yet, and certainly not an offense like Oklahoma. The Sooners are the sixth ranked passing attack and I expected them to put up a lot of points on Cincinnati. This will be a week where we learn a lot about both teams. Does Oklahoma actually have a great offense that just happened to stumble against Cincinnati, or was Dillon Gabriel feasting on bad defenses out of conference play? Were the early season struggles for Iowa State a sign of a program in turmoil, or just a bad loss to Ohio for a team that will compete in the Big 12?
One thing I am sure about is Oklahoma’s defense will be able to stop Iowa State’s offense that is ranked 121st in yards and is averaging 21 points per game. I’m also sure that the under has hit in eight Iowa State’s last ten games and three of their first four this season. That will be my play for this Week 5 matchup.
