Iowa State vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Iowa State vs. Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
By Reed Wallach
Iowa State stays on the road to face an emerging contender in the Big 12, Texas, at the Moody Center on Tuesday night.
The Longhorns have been mired by incosnistent play since Big 12 action got underway, but the team is playing its best at the moment with Max Abmas starting to finally get acclimated to the most competitive conference in the country, will he be able to navigate the Texas offense through an elite Iowa State defense?
Here's our best bet for Iowa State vs. Texas on Tuesday night:
Iowa State vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Texas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Texas is 4-11 against the spread (ATS) this season as a favorite
- Iowa State is 14-7 ATS this season
- Texas is 5-10 ATS at home this season
- Iowa State has gone OVER in 13 of 21 games this season
Iowa State vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Moody Center
- How to Watch (TV): Longhorn Network
- Iowa State Record: 16-5
- Texas Record: 15-7
Iowa State vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey: The sophomore struggled in Iowa State's loss at Baylor, scoring only eight points and dishing out three assists, but will face a Texas defense that has struggled in Big 12 play, 13th in effective field goal percentage allowed. Can Lipsey, who is averaging about three steals per game, have a two-way impact on this game?
Texas
Max Abmas: It's been shaky at times, but the Oral Roberts transfer looks settled in, scoring 20 or more in back-to-back games, including a massive second half scoring explosion in the Longhorns win at TCU over the weekend. Abmas will have to deal with the ball hawking Lipsey, but his numbers are up and so is Texas' postseason prospects.
Iowa State vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
While I'd typicaly be interested in backing Iowa State and the team's aggressive blitzing defensive scheme that is third in the country in turnover percentage, Texas' is coming off of facing two of the most havoc-driven defenses in the country in TCU and Houston.
Off an overtime performance against Houston and a resounding road win against TCU, I believe Texas can return to the Moody Center and handle Iowa State's defensive scheme given its recent matchups and performance against fellow elite defenses.
Further, this is a tough turnaround for Iowa State, who lost in chaotic fashion to Baylor after a whirlwind second half. Playing a second straight road game against an emerging Texas offense, this is a poor setting for the Cyclones to bounce back.
Lastly, keep an eye on the free throw disparity of both teams. Iowa State is last in Big 12 free throw percentage at below 67% while Texas is shooting north of 73% as a team in conference games. In an expected close game, this one can come down to who can hit shots at the charity stripe.
Take Texas as a small home favorite.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!