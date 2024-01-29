Iowa vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30
Iowa vs. Indiana betting preview, prediction and best bets for Tuesday, Jan. 30 Big Ten action.
By Reed Wallach
Iowa and Indiana are aa pair of teams that typically have NCAA Tournament aspirations, but things are quickly getting away from both teams, and each can use a resume building win.
The Hawkeyes travel to Bloomington for Tuesday's matchup against Indiana. With a game being lined as a coin flip, can we count on either team to get the edge over the other? Here's how we are looking to bet Hooseirs vs. Hawkeyes on Tuesday.
Iowa vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Iowa is 9-11 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Iowa has gone OVER in 14 of 20 games
- Indiana is 4-5-1 ATS as an underdog this season
Iowa vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten
- Iowa Record: 12-8
- Indiana Record: 12-8
Iowa vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch
Iowa
Tony Perkins: The senior guard has turned it on of late, scoring at least 20 points in three straight games while also generating seven steals across that same time span. However, Iowa is only 1-2 over that stretch, but has Perkins found a gear that can unlock this Hawkeyes team over the second half of conference play?
Indiana
Malik Reneau: With fellow starter Ke'el Ware nursing an injury, Reneau has stepped up his game, scoring 20 points or more in back-to-back games, but both losses to far better competition. Can a step down in class against Iowa at home get the Hoosiers back on track?
Iowa vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
Iowa's offense will be the best unit on the floor. The team's ball movement has continued to give Big Ten defense's fits despite not shooting a gaudy percentage from the field. The unit is fifth in Big Ten play in effective field goal percentage, but the team doesn't turn the ball over and shoots nearly 80% from the free throw line.
With Ware possibly out yet again with a foot injury, the Hoosiers' interior defense is likely going to continue regressing and the perimeter defense is also ripe for regression, allowing the lowest three-point percentage in league games (28.9%).
Further, the Hoosiers are a putrid free throw shooting team, hitting below 66% of its freebies, 327th in the country. If the team can't cash in at the charity stripe late, how can the Hoosiers be counted on to close out a game against a team that has a potent offense?
I'll take Iowa to win this game on the road.
