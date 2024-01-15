Iowa vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Key Players for MLK Day (Bet Gophers at Home)
By Reed Wallach
Iowa and Minnesota meet in a battle of two polar opposite on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Minnesota is undefeated at The Barn this season, both straight up and against the spread, and will take on an Iowa team that has been one of the worst defenses in the country on the road this season. Can the Hawkeyes find its footing in a hostile environment, or will the Gophers' rise back to the upper-middle of the Big Ten continue?
Iowa vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total
Minnesota vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Minnesota is 14-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Minnesota is 12-0 ATS at home this season
- Iowa is 1-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- Iowa is 0-4 straight up in true road games this season
- Iowa has gone OVER in 12 of 16 games this season
Iowa vs. Minnesota How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 15th
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Williams Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Iowa Record: 10-6
- Minnesota Record: 12-4
Iowa vs. Minnesota Key Players to Watch
Iowa
Ben Krikke: Can the Hawkeyes unlock the Valparaiso transfer? He has scored in double figures plenty this season but is starting to be used more as a perimeter shooter. While he struggled at Valpo from beyond the arc, Krikke canned both of his three-point tries last game against Nebraska in the Hawkeyes 18-point win. He has only taken 11 of them on the year but has now hit five, can this be a new feature to the Iowa offense?
Minnesota
Elijah Hawkins: Hawkins is the straw that stirs the drink for Minnesota, top 10 in assist rate and also playing fantastic defense, generating a 4% steal rate in Big Ten play, and top five in the conference. Hawkins plays nearly the entire game and is as reliable as conference floor generals come.
Iowa vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick
Iowa's road numbers are brutal to look at. The team has lost all four of its true roadies this season, and it's easy to see why. The team is 347th in effective field goal percentage allowed on the road, per Bart Torvik, with a ghastly 62% two-point percentage allowed (353rd in the country).
Iowa's inability to slow down the opponent's penetration is going to be a big issue when it travels to The Barn to face Minnesota, who bolsters an elite interior offense with junior Hawkins bolstering the sixth-best assist rate in the country at nearly 40%. The Howard transfer will have an easy path to breaking down this Hawkeyes defense and generating interior looks for the team that is 10th in near-rim field goal percentage, per Haslametrics.
While Iowa has an elite offense, even if it's not as good as recent seasons, ranking 18th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency metric, I can't trust this team to travel to a well-balanced Minnesota team that is top 50 in effective field goal percentage on both offense and defense.
I'll back the home team to win with margin on Monday.
