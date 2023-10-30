Iowa vs. Northwestern Has Historically Low Total

The Iowa-Northwestern total opens at O/U 29.5 pts.



This would be the lowest FBS total EVER.



This is also the 4th time in Iowa’s last 12 games w/ a historic low total:



• 10/21 vs MIN, O/U 30.5

• 12/32/22 vs UK, O/U 31.5

• 11/19/22 vs MIN, O/U 31.5



All 3 games went Under. https://t.co/uGk4K7A9hw