Iowa vs. Northwestern Has Historically Low Total
The Big Ten matchup at Wrigley Field on Saturday is set to make history
By Reed Wallach
Iowa and Northwestern are set to meet at Wrigley Field in a neutral site Big Ten game, but the location isn't driving the headlines for this one, it's the over/under.
The total for this conference matchup opened with a total of 29.5, the lowest opening total in recorded history. The first sub-30 total was bet up to 30.5 on Sunday and into Monday morning, but the overall inept play from both offenses has oddsmakers concerned that we can see either team find the end zone much.
Iowa vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread and Total
This has become par for the course for Iowa, who has been consistently lined in the 30s due to the team's putrid offense and stout defense. The Hawkeyes are bottom three in the country in success rate and EPA/Play on offense, but top five in EPA/Play on defense, according to gameonpaper.com.
It's worth noting that the weather isn't going to help either offense. While it's early in the week, the forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain on Saturday with winds of 13 miles per hour. So, on top of two poor offenses, we have bad weather driving what could be a historic matchup between two Big Ten clubs.
