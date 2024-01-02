Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, Jan. 2
By Reed Wallach
Wisconsin and Iowa tip off their 2024 basketball calendar against one another in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday night.
The Hawkeyes season has been underwhelming thus far, but the team will look to get on track against its Big Ten foe that is dealing with an injury concern to lead guard Chucky Hepburn, who got hurt in the team's last game against Chicago State. How will that injury impact the game?
I got you covered with our betting preview for Iowa vs. Wisconsin below!
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Iowa is 5-8 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Iowa is 1-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Wisconsin is 6-6 ATS this season
- Iowa has gone OVER in nine of 13 games this season
Iowa vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 2nd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kohl Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Iowa Record: 8-5
- Wisconsin Record: 9-3
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Iowa
Ben Krikke: Krikke is putting up monster numbers in his first season in Iowa City after transferring from Valparaiso. He is averaging 17 points per game on nearly 60% shooting from the field. He'll face a disciplined Wisconsin that shuts off the interior in what should be an interesting chess match.
Wisconsin
AJ Storr: Storr is off a monster performance against lowly Chicago State in Wisconsin's most recent game, scoring 29 points while hitting three threes. With Chucky Hepburn potentially out for this game, more pressure will fall on his shoulders on offense, will he answer the call?
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
The status of Hepburn is important to this handicap. Hepburn is one of the most reliable floor generals in the country, posting a 23% assist rate while doing a good job of getting to the free-throw line. While his shooting has fallen off, he has been a big boost to the team's offense. However, Wisconsin may be able to lean on its defense without him.
The Badgers are nearly four points worse per 100 possessions with Hepburn off the floor on offense, but the defense improves by eight points per 100.
It's worth noting that Iowa's an offensive-minded team that wants to push the pace, but Wisconsin is the dead opposite, they want to work in the half-court and hunt for a great shot.
I struggle to see Wisconsin, who is 355th in average possession length and possibly without its top ball handler getting margin on Iowa, who does a great job of valuing the ball (fifth in turnover percentage) and has the firepower on offense to hang with the Badgers, who are 213th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
