Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Answer all of your questions about the impending launch of FanDuel in NC
Mobile sports betting is coming to North Carolina on March 11 and that includes FanDuel Sportsbook!
Bringing mobile sports betting to North Carolina has been in the works for years, but it’s about to finally become a reality!
When is FanDuel Coming to North Carolina?
You might not realize it just yet, but you can already sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook in North Carolina!
If you sign up now, you’ll be able to get familiar with FanDuel and stay up-to-date with the betting lines on your favorite teams.
Then, the fun begins at Noon on March 11!
What Sports Can I Bet on Legally in North Carolina?
Some states have limitations to what kind of wagers you can place or which teams you can wager on, but not North Carolina!
You can use FanDuel to bet on any type of wager available, from picking a team to win or cover the spread to betting on the total points, player props, parlays and more.
And you can also bet on any of your favorite teams, including all of the professional sporting leagues and in-state colleges like UNC, Duke and more.
FanDuel NC Promo Code: Get up to $300 in Bonus Bets
If you sign up with FanDuel any time between now and March 11, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets on launch day with no deposit required!
That’ll guarantee you $100 in bonus bets!
Then, make sure you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on launch day to win ANOTHER $200 in bonus bets!
