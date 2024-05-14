Is Scottie Scheffler Playing in the PGA Championship? (Odds to Win)
One of the top storylines around the Masters this year was that Scottie Scheffler was awaiting the birth of his child and said he would withdraw if it happened during the tournament.
Of course, that didn't happen and Scheffler would go on to not only win the Masters but win the RBC Heritage the week after. Since then, he has been radio silent. Ahead of the start of PGA Championship week, people still weren't sure if he was going to tee it up or not.
Is Scottie Scheffler Playing the PGA Championship?
Yes.
After a bit of mystery on the weekend and Monday morning, Scheffler showed up at Valhalla Golf Club and is ready to tee it up at the PGA Championship. His son was born on May 8 and is healthy and happy, allowing him to leave his family to try to keep the dream of a grand slam alive.
Scottie Scheffler PGA Championship Odds
The odds listed below are via BetMGM Sportsbook:
- Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship: +450
Despite the recent birth of his son, Scheffler is still listed at +450 to win this week. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has an 18.18% chance of winning the second major of the year.
He's been on a historic run this season, winning four of his last five starts, including the Masters. The only event he didn't win during that stretch, was the Texas Children's Houston Open, he missed a short putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, finishing T2.
Can he keep that momentum going this week even with less sleep and practice since the birth of his first child? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
