Jacksonville State vs. FIU Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
The Gamecocks have been one of the stories of the season, can the team keep it up as a road favorite?
By Reed Wallach
In its first season at the FBS level, Jacksonville State has proven it belongs. The team is 6-2 on the year and fresh off a come from behind win against Western Kentucky.
The Gamecocks are back on the road on Wednesday to face Florida International, who is 4-4 on the year and fresh off a come-from-behind win against Sam Houston State in overtime. Both teams have been far better than expected this season, but the Gamecocks enter as massive home favorites in hopes of getting a seventh win.
Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Odds, Spread and Total
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State is 6-2 ATS this season
- Jacksonville State is 3-0 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite this season
- Florida International is 1-3 ATS at home
- Jacksonville State has gone UNDER in six of eight games
Jacksonville State vs. Florida International How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Florida International Record: 4-4
Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville State
Zion Webb: Webb played his best game of the season last week in the teams comeback effort against Western Kentucky. Webb passed for 218 yards while rushing 28 times for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Florida International
Keyone Jenkins: Despite battling injuries over the last few games, Jenkins put together a big effort in the comeback against Sam Houston State. Jenkins passed for 190 yards with two total touchdowns. The freshman may have a negative touchdown-to-interception, but is the team's only formidable option at quarterback.
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Prediction and Pick
I'm not sure I trust Jacksonville State to win with margin, this is a fairly different set of circumstances than what the team has been accustomed to, and a very low total.
The FIU defense has been the far better unit for the Panthers, ranking 40th in success rate and is 20th in tackles for loss. The Gamecocks have been an explosive rush offense but very shaky in the passing game, which gives me confidnece that the Panthers can slow this game down.
Jacksonville State is reliant on the run game, ranking top 50 in yards per carry and top five in rush rate. However, with FIU able to commit to stopping the run given the Gamecocks inability to make them pay deep, this can be a strong matchup for them.
On the other side, Jacksonville State has had a shaky pass defense, ranking bottom 10 in explosive pass defense, but is an aggressive defense that is one of the elite teams at getting in the backfield, ranking eighth in tackles for loss this season.
While the Gamecocks play fast, I believe that we see each team struggle to put together scoring drives and I'll go under on Wednesday.
