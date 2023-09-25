Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
The two newest teams in the FBS ranks meet in Week 5 action
By Reed Wallach
It hasn't been pretty for the Sam Houston State Bearkats in the team's transition to the FBS ranks, scoring only one touchdown through three games so far this season, amounting to an 0-3 record.
The Bearkats will travel to face fellow FCS import Jacksonville State, who has done far better in its jump, starting 3-1 this season, despite juggling two quarterbacks so far. The Gamecocks are laying nearly a touchdown on the road as the team looks to improve to 4-1.
Will this be the game that Sam Houston State gets its offense going after making a quarterback change to Grant Gunnell last week?
Let's dive in and find the best bet:
Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston State Odds, Spread and Total
Sam Houston State vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State is 3-1 against the spread (ATS)
- Sam Houston State is 2-1 ATS
- Jacksonville State has gone UNDER in all four games this season
- Sam Houston State has gone UNDER in two of three games this season
Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- [Away Team] Record: 3-1
- [Home Team] Record: 0-3
Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston State Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville State
Logan Smothers: Smothers is a more traditional pocket passer than the run-first Zion Webb, and its unclear if head coach Rich Rodriguez will stick with him ahead of Webb after Smothers played the enitre game in the team's 21-0 win against Eastern Michigan. The Nebraska transfer is a dangerous threat with his legs as well, rushing for over 100 yards last week, but is a bit more reliable as a passer, completing 63% of his passes for two touchdowns in three games with a pass this season.
Sam Houston State
Grant Gunnell: Gunnell drew the start, but he couldn't get the SHSU offense into gear, completing only 14-of-23 passes for 100 yards with two interceptions. The Sam Houston State offense is last in success rate, yards per play and points per game this season.
Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston State Prediction and Pick
It's tough to trust Sam Houston State to do anything on offense, but Jacksonville State doesn't inspire much confidence to send this game over the total despite the low number.
As mentioned above, Jacksonville State has gone under in every game this season, and Sam Houston State is the worst offense in college football through three games.
The Gamecocks have been stout against the run, allowing the 14th fewest yards per carry at below three yards per rush. That's a big issue for the Bearkats, who haven't been able to generate any downfield passing attack. The team will be behind the sticks often and I can't trust them to move the ball against anyone.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville State has offensive questions of its own, yet to score more than 17 points against an FBS foe. Sam Houston State couldn't slow down Houston's offense on the road, but the team also has shown it can keep down rush-first offenses, limiting BYU to 14 points and Air Force to 13 in its two prior games.
Jacksonville State runs the ball at the fourth highest rate and I believe Sam Houston state can limit some of the damage in that part.
Give me the under with two teams having to prepare on a short week and showcasing limited offense thus far.
PICK: UNDER 36.5
