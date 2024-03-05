Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ASUN Quarterfinals (Trust the Defenses)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Jacksonville-Eastern Kentucky.
In a high-scoring thriller Monday night, Jacksonville pulled out a 92-86 upset of Kennesaw State on Monday in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Tournament.
Can the Dolphins do it again?
Jacksonville is in Richmond, Kentucky for the conference quarterfinals Tuesday night as a big underdog to regular-season Atlantic Sun champion Eastern Kentucky.
The Colonels won the regular season title despite dropping its last two regular-season games on the road to Austin Peay (83-79) and Lipscomb (81-67). Can they win by margin against Jacksonville for the second time this season? Here’s the betting breakdown of the conference clash with a best bet.
Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Jacksonville is 12-16 ATS this season
- Eastern Kentucky is 13-14 ATS this season
- Jacksonville is 8-11 ATS as an underdog this season
- Eastern Kentucky is 10-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 16-12 in Jacksonville games this season
- The OVER is 13-14 in Eastern Kentucky games this season
Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 5
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Baptist Health Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Jacksonville record: 15-16
- Eastern Kentucky record: 17-13
Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville
Robert McCray V: The sophomore guard and Jacksonville’s best player showed up in the biggest moment Monday night, scoring 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the first-round upset of Kennesaw State. McCray had 21 points in the previous matchup against Eastern Kentucky.
Eastern Kentucky
Isaiah Cozart: The 6-foot-7 senior forward is one of three double-digit scorers in the Colonels lineup (15.5 points per game) while leading the ASUN in rebounding (9.9). Cozart has 13 double-doubles under his belt this season and is shooting 65.8% from the field.
Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Prediction and Pick
Back on Jan. 25, Jacksonville visited The Bluegrass State and held the Dolphins to just 40% shooting and 4-of-15 from the perimeter while forcing 16 turnovers in a 75-59 win.
That’s one of the better defensive performances for the Colonels this season. Eastern Kentucky ranks No. 268 in KenPom in efficiency and is one of the worst teams in the nation in defending the perimeter, ranking No. 359 against 3-point shots.
That’s not Jacksonville’s strength, though, as the Dolphins are 12th in the ASUN in all major metrics, including 2-point shooting, 3-point shooting, effective field goal percentage and turnover percentage.
EKU’s defense doesn’t force a lot of turnovers, but produces a lot of missed shots, ranked No. 1 in the ASUN in opposing field goal percentage (42.8%). Second in that category is Jacksonville, which is holding opponents to 43.3% shooting and is fourth in the conference in scoring defense (72.1 points per game).
Jacksonville’s defense is top five in the conference defending shots from inside and beyond the arc, and can slow down an EKU offense that relies heavily on triples.
In a matchup of two of the best defenses in the conference, take the under.
