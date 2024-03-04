Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, March 4 (Take the Over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Jacksonville-Kennesaw State.
Conference tournaments are here and the Atlantic Sun takes center stage on Monday across several venues. First up, Kennesaw State is a short favorite at EKU Coliseum against Jacksonville. Kennesaw State, which made the NCAA Tournament a year ago, lost nine of its last 11 games to finish the regular season following a 4-1 start to league play.
Jacksonville wasn’t much better, finishing the regular season with a 1-4 stretch. Kennesaw State had a pair of close wins over Jacksonville during the regular season. Can they make it 3-0 on Monday in the first round of the conference tournament? Here’s the betting preview for Monday’s matchup with a best bet.
Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread and Total
Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends
- Jacksonville is 11-16 ATS this season
- Kennesaw State is 9-17-2 ATS this season
- Jacksonville is 7-11 ATS as an underdog this season
- Kennesaw State is 6-11-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 15-12 in Jacksonville games this season
- The OVER is 16-12 in Kennesaw State games this season
Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 4
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: EKU Alumni Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Jacksonville record: 14-16 (5-11 ASUN)
- Kennesaw State record: 15-15 (6-10 ASUN)
Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville
Bryce Workman: The 6-foot-7 senior forward missed over two months before returning in February. In seven games since coming back, Workman has scored in double figures five times with a pair of double-doubles while shooting nearly 50% from the floor.
Kennesaw State
Jamel King: Kennesaw State has had four different 20-point scorers over the last four games and it was King’s turn in Friday’s 91-82 loss to Queens. King, who combined to play just 14 minutes and didn’t score over his previous four games, had 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting, making five 3s, to go with 9 rebounds.
Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Prediction and Pick
Kennesaw State plays at the No. 4 pace in the nation, per KenPom, and it’s led to the No. 1 scoring offense in the Atlantic Sun at 82.7 points per game. The Owls rank No. 1 in average possession length (14.9 seconds) and rank No. 148 in effective field goal percentage and No. 74 in shooting from 2-point range.
The Owls are just No. 229 in shooting from the perimeter, which is worse considering they shoot the second-most 3-pointers per game (28.8) of any team in the conference. Despite some inconsistent shooting, Kennesaw State gets a great matchup against a Jacksonville defense that is No. 211 in KenPom in defensive efficiency but is top-3 in the Atlantic Sun in scoring. Kennesaw State’s offense should take the most advantage on the glass. The Owls are No. 143 in offensive rebounding percentage and Jacksonville is No. 250 in permitting second-chance opportunities.
On the other side, Jacksonville’s offense has been brutal, but gets a great matchup to bounce back against a Kennesaw State team whose style of play doesn’t benefit the defensive side of the ball. Kennesaw State is second-worst in the Atlantic Sun in scoring (80.4 points per game) despite ranking third in the conference in opposing field goal percentage. Jacksonville should have enough firepower in its lineup with the return of Workman to put up points in an up-tempo matchup. Take the over.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.