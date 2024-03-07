Jacksonville vs. Stetson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ASUN Semifinal (Back the Hatters)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Jacksonville-Stetson.
Can Jacksonville do it again? The Dolphins are the Cinderella story of the ASUN Tournament so far, upsetting Kennesaw State on Monday and Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday to reach the semifinals on Thursday night. To no surprise, Jacksonville is a modest underdog once again in its visit to DeLand, Florida to face Stetson.
The Hatters pulled away from Queens University in the quarterfinals Tuesday, 83-71. Stetson is two wins away from its first appearance in the Division I NCAA Tournament. Will they cruise again in the third matchup this season against Jacksonville? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Odds, Spread and Total
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Betting Trends
- Jacksonville is 13-16 ATS this season
- Stetson is 16-13 ATS this season
- Jacksonville is 9-11 ATS as an underdog this season
- Stetson is 8-7 ATS as a favorite
- The OVER is 16-13 in Jacksonville games this season
- The OVER is 11-17-1 in Stetson games this season
Jacksonville vs. Stetson How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 7
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Edmunds Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Jacksonville record: 16-16
- Stetson record: 20-12
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville
Bryce Workman: The 6-foot-7 senior forward averages 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and has come up big for the Dolphins in two tournament tilts. Workman has turned in a double-double in both games, combining for 42 points on 14-of-26 shooting and 27 rebounds
Stetson
Jalen Blackmon: The junior guard was Stetson’s leading scorer for the fourth straight game in Tuesday’s win over Queens University, pouring in 21 points despite a 1-for-9 performance from downtown. Blackmon went 8-of-11 from 2-point range. He averages 21.1 points per game this season.
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Prediction and Pick
Jacksonville has played inspired in its first two tournament games, but the Dolphins could be in for another long night when visiting the Hatters. Jacksonville’s defense was knocked around in two losses to Stetson during the regular season. In those two games combined (both double-digit wins for Stetson), the Hatters shot 50.5% from the field (53-of-105) and torched Jacksonville from the perimeter, knocking down 24-of-53 three-pointers.
Stetson’s offense is No. 81 in KenPom in effective field goal percentage and is top-100 in shooting both inside and beyond the arc. Stetson’s defense is one of the worst in the ASUN and ranks No. 317 in efficiency, but Jacksonville’s offense, which struggles with ball security (No. 314) and can’t shoot from short distances (No. 292 from 2-point range) doesn’t induce much fear for the Hatters.
Jacksonville shot 50% from the field in its first-round tournament win over Kennesaw State and came back to earth in a low-scoring victory over EKU on Tuesday. Jacksonville, which lost four of its last five heading into the tournament, has its underdog story end against Stetson, which has covered six of its last seven games as a favorite. Lay the points with the Hatters.
