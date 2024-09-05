Jaguars vs. Dolphins Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks (Ride with Tyreek Hill to Find Pay Dirt)
By Cody Pestino
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins will kick off their season at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST. Both teams feature strong quarterbacks and dynamic playmakers, setting the stage for some explosive moments on the field.
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds
- Tyreek Hill -130
- Travis Etienne +115
- DeVon Achane +120
- Raheem Mostert +130
- Jaylen Waddle +150
- Evan Engram +160
- Christian Kirk +180
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Top Tier Pick: Tyreek Hill -130
Tyreek Hill delivered one of the best wide receiver performances in NFL history in 2023, leading the league with 13 touchdowns. He scored in 11 of the 16 games he played, and that efficiency isn't expected to dip in 2024. Hill commanded 51% of the team's red zone targets, many on plays specifically designed for him. As one of the NFL's most dynamic players, Hill will have plenty of opportunities to find the end zone, making him a strong bet for bettors, even at shorter odds.
Value Pick: Travis Etienne +115
Head coach Doug Pederson has a strong tendency for running the ball in the red zone, a trend he continued in 2023 when the Jaguars ran on 72% of their plays inside the 20-yard line. Of those carries, Travis Etienne accounted for 74.5%, making him the clear focal point of the team's red zone rushing attack. Given this volume and the expectation that the Jaguars will emphasize the run early in Week 1, betting on Etienne to score a touchdown offers tremendous value for bettors.
Longshot Pick: Jaylen Wright +700
With the 120th overall pick in the 2024 draft, the Miami Dolphins selected running back Jaylen Wright from Tennessee. Wright is an explosive back who fits seamlessly into the Dolphins' backfield. Given head coach Mike McDaniel's "hot hand" approach, we can expect Wright to see some playing time at some point. While a Wright touchdown in Week 1 may seem like a longshot, the +700 odds make it an enticing option for a small wager.
