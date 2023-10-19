Jaguars vs. Saints Best Same-Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 7
Breaking down a same-game parlay for the Jaguars-Saints matchup on Thursday Night Football.
By Peter Dewey
One of the most exciting -- but also toughest -- ways to bet on the NFL is by placing a same-game parlay.
A Same-game parlay is where you need multiple bets to hit in order to win, but usually it means an increased payout. The only issue is that same-game parlays are hard to hit, so you may not want to wager a significant amount on them. They're more for an entertaining aspect of the game.
This Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New Orleans Saints, and there is some line movement due to Trevor Lawrence's knee injury. With that in mind, I've crafted a same-game parlay for this game that pays out at +360 odds.
If you’re considering placing a same-game parlay wager, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a promo to allow new users to receive no-sweat same-game parlays, and $200 in bonus bets!
All you need to do is sign up with the link below, deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Jaguars vs. Saints Same-Game Parlay
- Jacksonville Jaguars +7.5
- Alternate Total UNDER 50
- Travis Etienne Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Alvin Kamara 40+ Rushing Yards
Jacksonville Jaguars +7.5
The spread in this game has gone from Jaguars +1 to +3 and now to +2 – all because of Lawrence’s injury status.
So, instead of guessing if the star quarterback will play or not, I’m going to move this spread to outside a touchdown and hope the Jags can at least keep this game close. I expect this to be rather low-scoring, so 7.5 point should be enough for them to hang around.
Alternate Total UNDER 50
I think this game is going to be low scoring, so I love moving this total up to an even 50.
The Saints have scored 17 or fewer points in four of their games this season, and there’s a chance that Lawrence doesn’t play, which means we’ll have a backup quarterback on the other side.
New Orleans is also seventh in the NFL in points allowed this season, so the team can keep this Jaguars offense in check even if Lawrence is good to go.
Travis Etienne Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Etienne has been on fire as of late, scoring four touchdowns in his last two games, and I expect him to have a huge role in Week 7 with Lawrence banged up.
The Saints have only allowed one rushing score all season, but they’ve also faced some pretty poor offenses early on in 2023. I think it’s worth taking a shot on Etienne since he should have an extended role.
Alvin Kamara 40+ Rushing Yards
In his three games since coming off a suspension, Kamara has 51, 80 and 68 rushing yards, carrying the ball 52 times over that three-game stretch.
If he sees that usage again, I think he can clear 40 yards even against a solid Jags run defense (allowing just 3.6 yards per carry this season).
This parlay pays out at +360 odds at DraftKings!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.