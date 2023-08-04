Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz prediction and odds (Don't underestimate Diaz)
Nate Diaz has a unique style of boxing that's going to cause Jake Paul plenty of issues on Saturday night.
Jake Paul's fascinating boxing career continues on Saturday, August 5th, when he takes on former UFC fighter, Nate Diaz.
Paul suffered his first loss in February of this year, losing via split decision to Tommy Fury. Now, he'll go back to fighting MMA fighters in boxing bouts with a fight against Diaz.
Can Paul get back in the win column, or is Diaz going to put an end to the YouTubers boxing career.
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Paul vs. Diaz odds
Paul vs. Diaz prediction
I might be blinded by my UFC fandom, but I'm completely shocked that Nate Diaz is this big of an underdog in this fight. Yes, Paul beat other great UFC boxers like Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, but Diaz presents a unique challenge that even seasoned boxers find trouble.
The unique factor that Paul is going to have to deal with is Diaz' cardio. He regularly competes in triathlons, and time after time in his UFC career he would drag fighters into the later round before overwhelming them with his overbearing style.
Diaz doesn't throw power punches, but he throws multiple-punch combo after multiple-punch combo. Some people call it a "pitty pat" style of boxing. Sure, these light punches may not bother you in the first couple of rounds, but when you're tired in the later rounds and you're looking for an opportunity to take a breath, it's almost impossible to do so while Diaz is continuing to press forward and throw punch after punch.
That kind of combat is not one that Paul is familiar with. He's going to need to knock Diaz out early if he wants to win this fight, in my opinion. He has already shown in the past that cardio isn't his strong suit.
If Diaz takes it to the later rounds, Paul is going to succumb to the pressure of Diaz' style.
I'll take Nate as a big underdog on Saturday night.
