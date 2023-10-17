James Madison vs. Marshall Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
Will James Madison remain undefeated?
By Reed Wallach
James Madison continues to be one of the most impressive teams in college football this season, remaining undefeated and beating teams by more than nine points per game.
While the Sun Belt may not allow James Madison into the conference title game due to eligibility rules as the team is in its second season in the FBS ranks, it hasn't stopped the team from being the best in the conference.
JMU has a quick turnaround to face Marshall on the road on Thursday night football. Can the team win and cover as a road favorite?
James Madison vs. Marshall Odds, Spread and Total
Marshall vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- James Madison is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Marshall is 2-4 ATS this season
- Marshall has gone OVER in both games as an underdog
Marshall vs. James Madison How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Marshall Record: 6-0
- James Madison Record: 4-2
James Madison vs. Marshall Key Players to Watch
James Madison
Jordan McCloud: McCloud has been stellar this season, completing 65% of his passes for 1,444 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. Overall, the Dukes have been a potent offense this season, scoring 30 or more in all but one game so far with McCloud keeping the unit on track.
Marshall
Cam Fancher: Fancher has been up-and-down in his second year under center for the Thundering Herd. He is completing 68% of his passes, but also has thrown as many touchdowns to interceptions (five) as the team tries to lean on the run game with veteran back Rasheen Ali (11 touchdowns). However, the Dukes rush defense is the best in the country, this game will rely on Fancher's arm.
James Madison vs. Marshall Prediction and Pick
James Madison continues to impress in its second season at this level. The defense is performing at an insanely high level, shutting down each opposing offense, which includes one of the best Group of Five pass attacks in Georgia Southern.
Now the team faces a Marshall team that is struggling to to get the pass game going. Typically, this is how you beat the Dukes, but they just proved they can shut down some of the best in the country.
Marshall is bottom 10 in explosive pass offense and is 70th in yards per play. The team prefers to lean on the ground game, but the offensive line has been worse than expected this season, bottom five in line yards and averaging just about four yards per carry.
Now, the team will face JMU's defense that is third in the country in tackles for loss, fourth in defensive line yards and has the lowest yards per carry mark in the country, allowing less than two yards per rush.
Marshall is likely going to be in obvious passing situations, and I struggle to see Fancher getting it going after we saw some noted improvement from the Dukes secondary last week.
The Marshall defense is the strong point of the roster, but we have seen progression from the transfer quarterback McCloud this season, engineering an offense that is 23rd in EPA/Pass and 39th in net yards per play this season.
Further, the team can get vertical, top 30 in yards per pass attempt. I believe that McCloud's ability to spread the Thundering Herd defense can generate rushing opportunities for the Dukes, a weak point of the offense. Marshall, though, is allowing more than five yards per carry and is bottom three in the country in explosive rush rate.
McCloud is a threat with his arm and his legs, and I believe he can lead the Dukes to yet another win as the team's undefeated season continus.
