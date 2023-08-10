Japan vs. Sweden prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Quarterfinals
The last time the United States did not win the women's World Cup, it was Japan who has victorious, beating the US in penalties.
Meanwhile, Sweden has a couple of third place finishes over the past three editions of the tournament.
Now, these two countries, who have had plenty of success at the World Cup, will face-off in the Quarterfinals with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.
It's anyone's tournament now with the United States eliminated, and the winner of this match will see their odds skyrocket. So, who's going to get it done? Let's dive into it.
Japan vs. Sweden odds and total
Japan vs. Sweden prediction and pick
Sweden has been one of the better teams at this tournament for a number of years, but this hasn't been their best showing despite making the quarterfinals. Statistically, Japan is the much better squad.
If you look at "expected goals", Japan ranks fourth in the tournament at +1.35 expected goal differential per game. They also had one of the most impressive performances of the event, beating Spain by a final score of 4-0 in the Group Stage.
Meanwhile, Sweden comes in with an expected goal differential of -0.06. They have been outplaying their numbers with an actual goals vs. expected goals per game of +0.91.
You may be tempted to back Sweden after they disposed of the United States, but Japan is the correct play in this spot.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.