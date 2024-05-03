Jared Verse Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Rams' Fans Will Be Ecstatic About Top Pick)
The Los Angeles Rams made their first Round 1 draft pick since they took Jared Goff No. 1 overall back in 2016. With that pick, they selected defensive end, Jared Verse from Florida State.
Verse, much like other defensive player, fell down in the opening round of the draft after six quarterbacks were selected in the top 12 picks. With that being said, the Rams got a stud of a player and they're hoping he'll fill at least a portion of the gap on the defensive line left by the retirement of Aaron Donald.
So, can Verse come out on top as the best defensive rookie in 2024? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Jared Verse Rookie of the Year Odds
Jared Verse is third on the odds list to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at +1000, behind only Dallas Turner (+500) and Laiatu Latu (+650). At +1000, he has an implied probability of 9.09% chance of winning the award. A $100 bet would win a bettor a profit of $1,000 if he's able to achieve the feat.
Verse has a lot of shoes to fill on the Rams defensive line. Sure, he's an end while Donald played on the interior, but Los Angeles needs plenty of help rushing the passer now that their defensive cornerstone has retired. Donald is also the last player to win Defensive Rookie of the Year for the Rams, achieving the feat back in 2014.
Verse racked up 9.0 sacks in each of his two seasons with Florida State, along with a combined 29.5 tackles for a loss. If he can keep up that level of production, he'll make an immediate impact for Los Angeles.
