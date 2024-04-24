Jared Verse NFL Draft Over/Under Odds: Where Will Florida State Pass Rusher Land?
By Reed Wallach
Jared Verse has seen his stock fluctuate during the NFL Draft cycle.
Verse, once a zero star recruit that went to Albany, dazzled for ACC Champions Florida State this season, once mocked as a top 10 pick. The edge rusher is viewed as a first round pick, but his stock has slipped a bit towards the middle of the first round.
Will Verse crack the top half of the first round? Let’s take a look at his odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and the latest news around him?
New FanDuel Sportsbook users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of just $5 – win or lose!
2024 NFL Draft Odds: Jared Verse Over/Under
Jared Verse 17.5 (Over -158/Under +118)
Where Will Jared Verse be Selected in 2024 NFL Draft?
Verse was linked to the likes of the Chicago Bears throughout the pre-draft process, who have a second selection at pick No. 9, after dominating the NFL Draft Combine.
However, finding the right landing spot for Verse is tricky with the Bears considering other defensive players, wide receivers, and a possible trackback at No. 9. Meanwhile, the likes of the Broncos at No. 12 are the only clear team that has been tied to pass rushers, meaning that the landing spots for Verse are few and far between.
However, the athletic testing dynamo could find himself the beneficiary of a trade down for the likes of the Atlanta Falcons.
However, with a mirky outlook and not a clear landing spot in the top half of the first round, it may be best to sit this one out.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.