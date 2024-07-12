Jaron Ennis vs. David Avanesyan Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
In his second defense of the IBF interim welterweight championship, Jaron 'Boots' Ennis will take on former WBA champion David Avanesyan on July 13.
Ennis (31-0 with one no-contest, 28 KOs) has held the IBF interim title since January 2023 and will fight in his hometown of Philadelphia for the first time since 2017. Still owning an undefeated record, Ennis has quickly risen through the ranks as a potential superstar with his showboating fight style and highlight-reel knockouts.
Avanesyan (29-4-1, 17 KOs) has not fought in 19 months but will be in his second world title fight in as many appearances. Avanesyan briefly served as the WBA welterweight champion in 2017 but is coming off a knockout loss to Terence Crawford for the WBO title in December 2022.
Jaron Ennis vs. David Avanesyan odds and round total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline:
- Jaron Ennis -2500
- David Avanesyan +1200
Total Rounds:
- 5.5 (Over -120/Under -115)
Jaron Ennis vs. David Avanesyan best bet
Much like Shakur Stevenson last weekend, Ennis is being set up in this spot to succeed in front of his home crowd. As an undefeated knockout artist, Ennis is getting a cherry-picked title defense against a fighter who has not competed in almost two years and whose most notable win is 44-year-old Shane Mosley.
Though Ennis defeated Karen Chukhadzhian by decision to win the IBF interim title, he has finished 88 percent of his fights by knockout. Against Avanesyan, who has lost his last two by knockout, Ennis is priced at -800 to get his 29th career stoppage win.
In his recent performances, Avanesyan has seen his durability tested, being knocked down twice by Egidijus Kavaliauskas in 2018 before being put out cold by Terence Crawford in his last fight. Ennis, while not yet on the level of Crawford, is arguably a better one-punch knockout artist than the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter.
With Avanesyan's questionable chin, the 35-year-old tends to shell up when he gets in danger, something Ennis thrives on. Known for his showboating in the ring, the champion's elite vision and speed allow him to throw punches from awkward angles to often set up his finishes.
For as powerful as Ennis is, he is not likely to end Avanesyan with a single shot. Expect 'Boots' to put the challenger down in the early rounds before finishing the job in the later rounds.
Prediction: Ennis by KO in Round 8
Best bet: David Avanesyan to be knocked down 2+ times (-165)
