Jasmine Paolini vs. Mirra Andreeva French Open Semifinal Preview, Odds, Prediction
The beauty of women’s tennis is the amount of parity that exists in the game today. This takes center stage in the second semifinal at the French Open on Thursday when a pair of newcomers, world No. 12 Jasmine Paolini and Mirra Andreeva make their grand slam semifinal debuts against each other on Thursday.
Andreeva is one of the up and coming faces to watch in women’s tennis, while Paolini is one who worked a long time to reach the height of her career.
These two are as hungry as ever as someone at the end will advance to a life-changing grand slam final on Saturday.
Jasmine Paolini vs. Mirra Andreeva Betting Trends
- Mirra Andreeva is 14-4 career in Grand Slams
- Jasmine Paolini has 2 career WTA titles
- Mirra Andreeva is 1-0 versus Jasmine Paolini
- Jasmine Paolini has played 3 consecutive matches of 3 sets
Jasmine Paolini vs. Mirra Andreeva: How To Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 6
- Match Time: Approx. 11:00 AM
- Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland Garros, Paris, France
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock, TC Plus
- Jasmine Paolini Grand Slam Record (2024): 8-1
- Mirra Andreeva Grand Slam Record (2024): 8-1
Jasmine Paolini vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction
This semifinal matchup of Jasmine Paolini and Mirra Andreeva is the perfect example of a future face in tennis versus one of the most incredible late bloomers the sport has recently seen. It’s a breath of fresh air instead of the other top 10 stars and we get a matchup with so many different storylines to look forward to.
These two have met this season on the WTA Tour at the Madrid Open just over a month ago. Andreeva was able to edge Paolini 7-6, 6-4 in the round of 16 matchup.
Despite Paolini performing exceptionally well on her serve, converting 77.3 percent of her first serve points, Andreeva made the difference by clinching six of eight break points.
Looking at the career path of Paolini, this is by far her greatest achievement in her tennis career. It’s only the second time she has made the second week of a major and she’s playing her best tennis yet.
Where she was the most sharp against Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals was her first serve, which she converted on 70 percent of the time. Paolini additionally won 64 percent of points on her second serve. She does not possess a fast serve, but it’s consistent which is what matters most. Paolini won that match 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
For Mirra Andreeva, things are coming fast and furious at the young age of 17. She’s budding into a future star in this sport, and I don’t believe there’s any doubt that grand slam titles are in her grasp, whether it’s starting now or in a few years.
She is young but very savvy with her game and is always up for the challenge. This the first of everything for her as well and she poses to be a very quality opponent in this match against Paolini.
Andreeva is certainly a fighter and played a very sound match in the quarterfinals with high IQ decision making to force world No. 2 Sabalenka into some danger on her returns. She went on to win this match 6-7, 6-4, 6-4. She won the crucial points and converted on 13 of 20 longer match rallies of 9+ shots.
This is a very challenging match to predict, but there is one aspect that I can see an edge in. The head to head win is an important experience for Andreeva here.
While it’s now a grand slam and the pressure gets more intensified, this is a good chance for her to continue growing from that win and advancing on her skill set to adjust to this grand slam environment.
Mirra may have caught a break with Sabalenka, who was slightly hindered physically by an illness that she was dealing with. Regardless, Andreeva weathered the storm and made the plays necessary to win the match. She is blessed with this opportunity and if you didn’t know about her already, you certainly do now.
I have been a supporter of her's since hearing about her in 2023. This teenage dream run will continue, back her to win this match and advance to the final in Paris.
Pick: Mirra Andreeva to WIN
Note: Odds are subject to change.